Real GDP grows by 0.1% in Q3

In the third quarter of this year, the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth of 0.1% compared to the previous second quarter.



According to the Bank of Korea, the real GDP in the third quarter has recovered from the negative growth (-0.2%) in the second quarter, but the decrease in exports compared to the second quarter resulted in a lower than expected growth of 0.1%.



