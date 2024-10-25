BLACKPINK Rose's “APT.” too addictive for exam students

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



BLACKPINK Rose's "APT." which is gaining popularity worldwide, has become a so-called "prohibited song" among students preparing for the college entrance exam.



This is because the catchy melody repeats the phrase "apartment," so let's take a listen.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



This song surpassed 100 million views on YouTube just five days after its release without any special promotions.



["Apt~ Apt~ Apt~ Apt."]



It's precisely because of this addictive chorus.



Global pop star Charlie Puth also commented that the chorus sticks in his head.



[Rose/BLACKPINK member: "I played this song for some acquaintances, and they asked, 'What is this song?' I completely forgot that I had sent it to others, so I asked them to delete it, but I realized that many people had already become addicted to the song, so I decided to release it."]



Regardless of age or nationality.



Fans around the world are captivated by the easy-to-follow lyrics and melody, leading to a sweep of domestic and international music charts.



[Ha Jae-geun/cultural critic: "It's fascinating and fun, and it comes out rhythmically, which is exciting. Also, the younger generation these days loves to challenge things that are easy and simple. This song is perfect for following along with 'apt, apt.']



["Apt~ Apt~ Apt~ Apt."]



Such addictive songs have become a so-called "prohibited song" for students preparing for the college entrance exam, as they disrupt concentration.



In addition to Rose's "APT." songs like Aespa's "Supernova," ILLIT's "Magnetic," ENHYPEN's "XO," and BIBI's "Bam Yang Gang" have also made the list of prohibited songs this year.



All the songs that have been named as prohibited songs share the common trait of having "addictive melodies."



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



