Trump and Harris face off in key battleground Georgia as campaigns heat up

The U.S. presidential election is now just over ten days away.



In one of the key battlegrounds, Georgia, the two candidates, Trump and Harris, are facing off.



Candidate Trump is holding large rallies here to rally his supporters.



A day before her visit to Georgia, candidate Harris has ramped up her attacks on Trump.



Our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo is on the ground in Georgia.



[Report]



In a residential area of Gwinnett County, Georgia, campaign signs for presidential candidates are set up in every front yard.



It is not uncommon for neighbors to support different candidates.



In Georgia, where the last election was decided by a mere 0.23% margin, the battle between Vice President Harris and former President Trump has begun as the election approaches in just over ten days.



Georgia has 16 electoral votes.



In the 2016 presidential election, former President Trump won, while in the last election, President Biden emerged victorious in this battleground state.



At a rally in Duluth, attended by 10,000 people, former President Trump began his speech by asking if they are happier now than they were four years ago.



[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of incompetence, failure, and disaster, or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country."]



A day before her visit to Georgia, Vice President Harris continued her offensive against her opponent.



She referenced recent revelations from John Kelly, who was Chief of Staff during Trump’s presidency.



[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "...who, in fact, vowed to be a dictator on day one, and vowed to use the military as his personal militia to carry out his personal and political vandettas."]



Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice has warned Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, that his offer of a $1 million reward to increase voter registration among conservative voters in seven battleground states may be illegal.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Duluth, Georgia for KBS News.



