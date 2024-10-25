News 9

Prosecution requests fine for opposition leader's wife

[Anchor]

The prosecution has requested the same fine of 3 million won for Kim Hye-kyung, the spouse of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, during the second sentencing hearing, who is charged with violating the Public Official Election Act.

The prosecution stated that the nature of the crime is serious regardless of the amount, while Kim's side rebutted that she was not involved in the crime.

Lee Soo-min reports.

[Report]

Kim Hye-kyung is charged with providing meals to the spouses of current and former Democratic Party lawmakers using a corporate card from Gyeonggi Province.

Today (10.24), the prosecution again requested a fine of 3 million won for Kim, the same as in the sentencing hearing in July.

The prosecution argued, "Kim attempted to bribe influential politicians with money, and the nature of the crime is serious regardless of the amount," adding, "It is unlikely that B, who acted as her secretary without prior instructions or control from Kim, would have paid for the meals."

They also stated, "'Pay separately' is merely repeated, and no evidence has been submitted to prove her innocence."

Kim's side strongly denied the allegations.

They argued that the absence of cash receipts does not prove that there was no cash transaction.

[Kim Chil-jun/ Lawyer/Kim Hye-kyung's attorney: "Cash transactions for which cash receipts are not issued cannot be verified. Therefore, we argued that there is no basis to conclude that the testimonies of witnesses indicate that a cash transaction took place."]

In her final statement, Kim also said, "I was not involved in the crime, and I did not instruct B, but it is true that the situation is doubtful," adding, "In the future, I will not create even the smallest incident as a politician's wife."

In Aug. 2021, after Lee, who was then the governor of Gyeonggi Province, announced his candidacy for the Democratic Party's presidential primary, Kim dined with six people, including the spouses of current and former Democratic Party lawmakers, at a restaurant in Seoul.

The total amount for the meal paid by B using the Gyeonggi Province corporate card was 104,000 won.

The prosecution believes that Kim engaged in a donation act and has brought her to trial on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.

The sentencing hearing for Kim is scheduled to be held on Nov. 14.

This is KBS News Lee Soo-min.

