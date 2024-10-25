'Great pitcher' Yang Hyeon-jong shouts to fans, “Who do we have on our team?”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



36-year-old Yang Hyeon-jong is a star player for the KIA Tigers professional baseball team, known as a great pitcher and 'the man of records' among fans.



After securing a valuable victory for his team with a starting win in the Korean Series after seven years, what did Yang Hyeon-jong shout to the fans?



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Returning to the Korean Series stage after seven years, Yang Hyeon-jong may not have had the same vigor as before, but he still subdued the Samsung Lions batting lineup with his aggressive pitching.



In a bases-loaded crisis, his ability to get the powerful hitter Kim Young-woong out showcased the veteran's unique experience at 36 years old.



True to his title as 'the man of records,' after achieving the highest age for a domestic pitcher to win a starting game in the Korean Series, Yang Hyeon-jong shouted this to the fans.



[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "Who do we have on our team?"]



[KIA Tigers Fan: "Yang Hyeon-jong!"]



[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "We have Yang Hyeon-jong on our team. Thank you."]



[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "If I get the MVP for Game 2, I really wanted to say this, and it might be a bit cheesy, but since we won, I think the fans will generously understand."]



As seen in the fan's cheering slogan, Yang Hyeon-jong was a key player in KIA's last Korean Series championship in 2017.



At that time, he also pitched in Game 2, achieving a complete game victory and clenched his fist in celebration.



Yang Hyeon-jong expresses his desire to recreate the memorable scene from Game 5, where he took the mound in the 9th inning to finish the championship.



[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "If I get the opportunity to pitch for the grand finale, I hope to prepare well and create a good scene once again."]



While veteran Yang Hyeon-jong is on the mound, Kim Do-yeong is soaring in his first Korean Series at the plate.



As the 3rd and 4th games are played in Daegu, with the hitter-friendly stadium, Samsung's powerful lineup is preparing for a counterattack, and the suddenly chilly weather has also become a variable.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



