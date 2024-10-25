News 9

'Great pitcher' Yang Hyeon-jong shouts to fans, “Who do we have on our team?”

입력 2024.10.25 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

36-year-old Yang Hyeon-jong is a star player for the KIA Tigers professional baseball team, known as a great pitcher and 'the man of records' among fans.

After securing a valuable victory for his team with a starting win in the Korean Series after seven years, what did Yang Hyeon-jong shout to the fans?

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Returning to the Korean Series stage after seven years, Yang Hyeon-jong may not have had the same vigor as before, but he still subdued the Samsung Lions batting lineup with his aggressive pitching.

In a bases-loaded crisis, his ability to get the powerful hitter Kim Young-woong out showcased the veteran's unique experience at 36 years old.

True to his title as 'the man of records,' after achieving the highest age for a domestic pitcher to win a starting game in the Korean Series, Yang Hyeon-jong shouted this to the fans.

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "Who do we have on our team?"]

[KIA Tigers Fan: "Yang Hyeon-jong!"]

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "We have Yang Hyeon-jong on our team. Thank you."]

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "If I get the MVP for Game 2, I really wanted to say this, and it might be a bit cheesy, but since we won, I think the fans will generously understand."]

As seen in the fan's cheering slogan, Yang Hyeon-jong was a key player in KIA's last Korean Series championship in 2017.

At that time, he also pitched in Game 2, achieving a complete game victory and clenched his fist in celebration.

Yang Hyeon-jong expresses his desire to recreate the memorable scene from Game 5, where he took the mound in the 9th inning to finish the championship.

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "If I get the opportunity to pitch for the grand finale, I hope to prepare well and create a good scene once again."]

While veteran Yang Hyeon-jong is on the mound, Kim Do-yeong is soaring in his first Korean Series at the plate.

As the 3rd and 4th games are played in Daegu, with the hitter-friendly stadium, Samsung's powerful lineup is preparing for a counterattack, and the suddenly chilly weather has also become a variable.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 'Great pitcher' Yang Hyeon-jong shouts to fans, “Who do we have on our team?”
    • 입력 2024-10-25 00:07:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

36-year-old Yang Hyeon-jong is a star player for the KIA Tigers professional baseball team, known as a great pitcher and 'the man of records' among fans.

After securing a valuable victory for his team with a starting win in the Korean Series after seven years, what did Yang Hyeon-jong shout to the fans?

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

Returning to the Korean Series stage after seven years, Yang Hyeon-jong may not have had the same vigor as before, but he still subdued the Samsung Lions batting lineup with his aggressive pitching.

In a bases-loaded crisis, his ability to get the powerful hitter Kim Young-woong out showcased the veteran's unique experience at 36 years old.

True to his title as 'the man of records,' after achieving the highest age for a domestic pitcher to win a starting game in the Korean Series, Yang Hyeon-jong shouted this to the fans.

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "Who do we have on our team?"]

[KIA Tigers Fan: "Yang Hyeon-jong!"]

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "We have Yang Hyeon-jong on our team. Thank you."]

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "If I get the MVP for Game 2, I really wanted to say this, and it might be a bit cheesy, but since we won, I think the fans will generously understand."]

As seen in the fan's cheering slogan, Yang Hyeon-jong was a key player in KIA's last Korean Series championship in 2017.

At that time, he also pitched in Game 2, achieving a complete game victory and clenched his fist in celebration.

Yang Hyeon-jong expresses his desire to recreate the memorable scene from Game 5, where he took the mound in the 9th inning to finish the championship.

[Yang Hyeon-jong/KIA Tigers: "If I get the opportunity to pitch for the grand finale, I hope to prepare well and create a good scene once again."]

While veteran Yang Hyeon-jong is on the mound, Kim Do-yeong is soaring in his first Korean Series at the plate.

As the 3rd and 4th games are played in Daegu, with the hitter-friendly stadium, Samsung's powerful lineup is preparing for a counterattack, and the suddenly chilly weather has also become a variable.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 캄보디아 경찰 ‘범죄단지’ 급습…<br>“조직원 수백 명 끌려 나와”

[단독] 캄보디아 경찰 ‘범죄단지’ 급습…“조직원 수백 명 끌려 나와”
[단독] 국내 대포통장 조직 검거<br>…통장 모아 캄보디아로

[단독] 국내 대포통장 조직 검거…통장 모아 캄보디아로
주한미군 55보급창서 큰 불…<br>현재 상황은?

주한미군 55보급창서 큰 불…현재 상황은?
‘확인 제한·불충분 합의’ 보고에도 총평은 ‘GP 불능화’

‘확인 제한·불충분 합의’ 보고에도 총평은 ‘GP 불능화’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.