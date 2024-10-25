SK hynix achieves record performance in Q3

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



SK hynix has recorded its highest-ever performance in the third quarter.



This is due to its exceptional technology in the high-bandwidth memory, HBM market, which is a key component in the era of artificial intelligence.



There are predictions that it will surpass Samsung Electronics' semiconductor performance this year.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



SK hynix has opened the era of 7 trillion won in quarterly operating profit.



The preliminary results for the third quarter announced today (10.24) show 7.03 trillion won, the highest ever.



Although these are preliminary results, it is estimated that they have surpassed the semiconductor division performance of their solid number one competitor, Samsung Electronics.



If this trend continues, this year will likely be the first year that SK hynix surpasses Samsung Electronics in total semiconductor performance.



The performance was driven by high-bandwidth memory, HBM, which allows for stacking multiple memory chips to process more data faster.



As a key technology in the AI era, the key to quickly processing large amounts of data is to stack more, and SK is preparing for mass production and supply of 12-layer chips after going through 5th generation 8-layer chips.



[Kim Woo-hyun/SK hynix Vice President/CFO/Oct. 24/Conference Call: "(HBM sales) increased by over 330% compared to the same period last year, leading sales growth. (The sales proportion) is expected to reach around 40% in the fourth quarter."]



There are concerns that production is too focused on HBM, but the company maintains that the market growth rate is faster, so there is no problem.



[Kwak Noh-jung/SK hynix CEO/May 2024: "Our product (HBM) is already 'sold out' this year, and most of it is also sold out for next year."]



On the contrary, the traditional memory market is being threatened by Chinese memory products.



[Park Yoo-ak/Kiwoom Securities Researcher: "(Semiconductor companies) are likely to adopt a strategy to reduce DDR4 production and shift supply towards DDR5 and HBM to avoid competition with Chinese companies."]



The AI market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the future.



SK hynix announced today that it is developing new HBM technology, aiming to solidify its market leadership.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!