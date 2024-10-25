NC Dinos' new manager aims to showcase ‘dynamic baseball’ with speedy runs to first base

동영상 고정 취소

The new head coach of NC Dinos, Lee Ho-jun, expressed his desire to showcase exciting baseball by sprinting to first base during his inauguration press conference.



Lee Ho-jun, who wore the NC Dinos jersey after a long time, has a big smile on his face.



Appointing former KIA Tigers coach Seo Jae-Weong as the chief coach, Lee Ho-jun declared that he would implement a style of baseball where everyone sprints to first base.



His plan is to maximize the team's strength through internal competition and active player movement between the first and second strings.



[Lee Ho-jun/NC Dinos Manager: "We want to play baseball that is quick, powerful, and aggressive, and I plan to exclude any player who cannot sprint to first base from the starting lineup."]



Meanwhile, 'Son of the Wind' Lee Jong-beom is expected to bring a new breeze to KT Wiz, which was last in stolen bases, after joining the team.



