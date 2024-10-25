National baseball team readies for tuneup games before int'l tournament

동영상 고정 취소

The baseball national team has begun its first training ahead of the Premier 12, which kicks off next month.



With Song Seong-moon, who is wearing the Taegeuk mark for the first time in his life, as the captain, manager Ryu Jung-il has vowed to reach the semifinals.



Young players leading the future of professional baseball, including Kim Taek-yeon, who is the only rookie called up to the national team, along with Kwak Bin and Kim Seo-hyun, are energetically throwing the ball at Gocheok Sky Dome.



The team's main catcher, Park Dong-won, is swinging the bat vigorously.



Manager Ryu Jung-il, who seems to be troubled by the injury of Koo Ja-wook, has entrusted the responsibility of captain to Song Seong-moon.



Players from KIA and Samsung plan to join the team immediately after the Korean Series.



The national team is scheduled to enhance their real-game capabilities through two evaluation matches against Cuba next month.



[Ryu Jung-il/Baseball National Team Manager: "Our goal is to make it to the semifinals and do our best to compete in the league in Japan."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!