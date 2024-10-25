News 9

National baseball team readies for tuneup games before int'l tournament

입력 2024.10.25 (00:28)

The baseball national team has begun its first training ahead of the Premier 12, which kicks off next month.

With Song Seong-moon, who is wearing the Taegeuk mark for the first time in his life, as the captain, manager Ryu Jung-il has vowed to reach the semifinals.

Young players leading the future of professional baseball, including Kim Taek-yeon, who is the only rookie called up to the national team, along with Kwak Bin and Kim Seo-hyun, are energetically throwing the ball at Gocheok Sky Dome.

The team's main catcher, Park Dong-won, is swinging the bat vigorously.

Manager Ryu Jung-il, who seems to be troubled by the injury of Koo Ja-wook, has entrusted the responsibility of captain to Song Seong-moon.

Players from KIA and Samsung plan to join the team immediately after the Korean Series.

The national team is scheduled to enhance their real-game capabilities through two evaluation matches against Cuba next month.

[Ryu Jung-il/Baseball National Team Manager: "Our goal is to make it to the semifinals and do our best to compete in the league in Japan."]

