Son Heung-min's injury raises concerns ahead of busy schedule

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min, who scored a fantastic third goal of the season in his comeback match from injury, will take another break.



He is still experiencing some pain, which has raised alarms at Tottenham.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



In his return match after 22 days, Son Heung-min dazzled with a brilliant dribble that left the defender behind and exploded with his left foot for his third goal of the season.



It seemed like a perfect comeback, but after being substituted in the 70th minute, Son's expression and tone after the match were somewhat different from usual.



[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Sadly, I am now 32 years old. So every match is precious, and I want to approach each game as if it were my last."]



Despite his outstanding performance, he expressed disappointment by mentioning his age, and after missing team training yesterday, questions about Son's current physical condition were the first to arise in the coach's press conference.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "Son Heung-min has been feeling some pain since the weekend. He will not participate in the next match, and we will monitor his condition."]



After the match, he felt discomfort again, leading to the decision not to participate in the Europa League match against Alkmaar for now.



With a tight schedule ahead, including league and cup matches as well as the Europa League, Tottenham is also on high alert.



A local media outlet reported that if Son has sustained another injury, it would be a significant blow to Tottenham.



While the exact extent of the injury is not yet known, if Son's injury impact lasts longer, it could pose considerable concerns for coach Hong Myung-bo, who has upcoming A matches in November.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



