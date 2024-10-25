News 9

Korea Football Association President faces allegations of using organization for personal interests

[Anchor]

Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, has been embroiled in allegations of privatization of the organization during a National Assembly audit.

The controversy revolves around claims that he used close associates from Hyundai Development Company to gain personal benefits in the construction of the Cheonan Football Center and the overall operation of the football association.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

The Cheonan Football Center, which began construction two years ago, is scheduled for completion early next year.

The controversy arose when President Chung Mong-gyu dispatched a site manager from Hyundai Development Company, who was unrelated to the association, during the construction process.

[Bae Hyun-jin/Member of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee/People Power Party: "Within the scope of this service contract, design, progress, budget, permit management, bidding, documentation, equipment, and construction process design review were included. It means that he had significant control over the entire construction of the Cheonan Football Center."]

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "I did this to manage well on behalf of the football association."]

There are also suspicions that President Chung operated the association using associates from Hyundai Development Company.

Since 2013, it has been confirmed that an employee from Hyundai Development Company has been in charge of the association's operations, receiving salaries from both sides.

While the dispatch of executives from parent companies has been a common practice in some sports organizations, there are interpretations that this could violate conflict of interest prevention laws since the football association is a public-related organization.

[Bae Hyun-jin/Member of the National Assembly: "If the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism finds it difficult to address the allegations of privatization and collusion with Hyundai Development Company by President Chung Mong-gyu, please consider leaving it to the Board of Audit and Inspection..."]

President Chung left an unsatisfactory response regarding a golf event with employees of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, which is subject to the Anti-Corruption Act.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "I don't clearly remember who covered the costs at that time."]

The Korea Football Association presidential election is just three months away in January next year.

President Chung Mong-gyu remains ambiguous about his bid for a fourth term, while opposition among football fans is growing stronger.

This is KBS News' Kim Ki-beom.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.