[News Today] NK BALLOONED ANTI-YOON LEAFLETS

입력 2024-10-25 16:31:05 수정 2024-10-25 16:36:38 News Today





[LEAD]

Yesterday, North Korea sent balloons carrying leaflets that criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady. These leaflets landed at the Yongsan Presidential Office, seemingly targeted with GPS to enhance drop accuracy.



[REPORT]

Leaflets suddenly fall from the sky during an official welcome ceremony for the visiting Polish president. Presidential officials quickly pick them up.



North Korea again sent over some 20 trash carrying balloons early Thursday and some of them had landed inside the Yongsan presidential complex compound.



This time, the contents of the anti-South Korea leaflets were critical of President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee.



The Presidential Security Service said a trash balloon exploded in the air and scattered debris around the compound but no dangerous or contaminated items were found.



A balloon also fell in the compound in July but it's the first time they are carrying leaflets denouncing the first couple.



In recent days, the North has been attaching GPS devices on the balloons to enhance accuracy of their fall.

As many were found in the Yongsan area this time around, it's likely the regime specifically targeted the presidential office and military facilities.



Since its claim on October 11 that Seoul sent a drone to Pyongyang to distribute anti-North leaflets slandering the Kim Jong-un regime, some experts say the latest launch could be an intended retaliation.



Cheong Seong-chang / Sejong Institute

This goes beyond just sending trash but can be viewed as an expressed intent to politically sway South Korean society.



North Korea has launched trash balloons 30 times so far this year as Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff closely analyze the debris and GPS systems.



The JCS has urged Pyongyang to immediately stop sending leaflets criticizing the commander in chief and warned the regime is fully responsible for any consequence.