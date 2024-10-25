[News Today] “MAY ASSIST UKRAINE WITH WEAPONS”
[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Polish President Andrzej Duda yesterday. They discussed North Korea's military dispatch to Russia and defense cooperation extensively. President Yoon specifically stated that South Korea might provide offensive weapons to Ukraine, depending on circumstances.
[REPORT]
North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia is increasing security threats on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe.
The leaders of South Korea and Poland defined the Russia-North Korea military cooperation as a provocation that threatens world peace.
President Yoon Suk Yeol said depending on the situation, South Korea could assist Ukraine with offensive weapons.
Yoon Suk Yeol/ President
We've avoided supplying lethal weapons, but may reconsider based on N. Korean troops' activities.
The two leaders also discussed ways to further develop the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Both governments agreed to fully assist the defense industry, in which bilateral cooperation has increased substantially, so that defense companies could produce more results.
Andrzej Duda/ President of Poland
We are actively seeking to expand defense cooperation and expect positive news on this front soon.
The two countries also agreed to work together to restore peace in Ukraine and rebuild the war-ravaged nation.
The leaders added that cooperation in the energy security sector will be expanded with a focus on nuclear reactors and carbon-free energy.
