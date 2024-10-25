[News Today] HYBE REPORT ON ARTISTS’ LOOKS

입력 2024-10-25 16:34:28 수정 2024-10-25 16:37:22 News Today





[LEAD]

Entertainment agency HYBE faces controversy after documents rating singers' looks were leaked. These were revealed during the culture ministry audit.



[REPORT]

Kim Tae-ho/ COO, HYBE

That's neither HYBE's opinion nor official stance.



At a parliamentary audit by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee on Thursday, an allegation was raised that HYBE has compiled a report on underage artists' looks.



The disclosed document is HYBE's internal document entitled 'Music Industry Report'.



It contains remarks on singers' unattractive looks and plastic surgeries.



HYBE says only the most disturbing excerpts from the report were pointed out.



Thursday's audit also touched on the so-called 'tampering scandal' involving girl group Fifty Fifty, who allegedly contacted another agency during their contract with their current agency.



Culture Minister Yu In-chon noted that NewJeans are also part of this broader issue, adding that it's a difficult matter to regulate by law.