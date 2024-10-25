[News Today] SONG ‘APT.’ GOES VIRAL

[LEAD]

It's only been a couple of days since its release, but it seems like 'APT.' has taken over the whole nation, or even the globe. This hit is now labeled a 'CSAT banned song' because of its catchy melody. Jokes aside, what makes these tunes risky for test-takers? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Just five days after its release 'APT.' recorded 100 million views on YouTube without any particular promotion.



It's because of its addictive chorus.



Even world star Charlie Puth said the repetitive chorus keeps playing in his head.



Rosé / Member of BLACKPINK

I played a few people 'APT.' and they were like, "What song are you talking about?" I was like, "Oh my god, I totally forgot. I made everyone delete it off their phones. But they were like, "Bring it back out. Bring it back out." People are obsessed with it.



The song's lyrics and melody, which are easy to follow for people of all ages and nationalities, have made this track a worldwide hit, sweeping domestic and international music charts.



Ha Jae-geun / Culture critic

It's exciting, fun and rhythmical. Young people these days like to do challenges on simple and easy things and this song is perfect for that.



Addictive songs like 'APT.' are banned for students who are soon to take college entrance exams, because they are deemed to hinder their concentration.



Beside 'APT.' other songs banned for prospective test-takers are Aespa's 'Supernova', ILLIT's 'Magnetic', ENHYPEN's 'Only If You Say Yes' and Bibi's 'Bam Yang Gang'.



All of these songs share a common trait, which is a highly addictive melody.