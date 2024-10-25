[News Today] FALL SEASON BOX-OFFICE RELEASES

News Today





This week, a number of Korean films hit the box office. Actress Han So-hee captivates in an introspective independent film, while actor Lee Dong-hwi engages with a livelihood-driven comedy.



"I only care about what others think about me, but I have no idea who I really am."



Su-an is an aspiring actress attending an arts high school in Gangneung.



One day she encounters teen star Seol-i, and the two grow close. But they soon become estranged because of a minor misunderstanding.



19, a tender age when friendship and love seem to matter the most.



The two actresses' subtle portrayal of their characters' emotions are the highlights of this movie.



Han Hae-in / Role of Su-an

This movie contains moments that will remind viewers of their past romantic relationships in their own way.

"You lied when you said you had 50 million, didn't you? How much do you need?"



Seon-woo, who is soon to tie the knot, has a hard time paying for his father's treatment for sudden cerebral hemorrhage.



His relationship with his fiance, Woo-jung, who always supports him unconditionally, also gets shaky.



He finds himself in a difficult situation, where he can't turn away from his father, nor can he give up on his dream of starting a family.



This true-to-life comedy portrays loopholes in Korea's welfare system with a pinch of humor.



Lee Dong-hwi / Role of Seon-woo

It's a story of an ordinary person's life. It gives people a few laughs as they struggle to go on with their lives.

A couple moves to the countryside to enjoy bucolic life. Every day at 4 p.m. their neighbor shows up.



The cast of this original mystery drama includes big names like Oh Dal-su, Jang Young-nam and Kim Hong-pa.



Jang Young-nam / Role of Hyun-sook

I mulled a lot about how to portray the stifling feeling my character experiences each time he shows up.



Oh Dal-su / Role of Jung-in

It is a black comedy. It is very serious yet funny.

Ernest Hemingway’s short story 'The Killers'.



Four renowned Korean filmmakers Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun and Lee Myung-se interpreted it each in their own way.



Actress Shim Eun-kyung, who is active in Korea and Japan, shows off her impressive acting skills in all segments of the movie.