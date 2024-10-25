[News Today] FALL SEASON BOX-OFFICE RELEASES
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
This week, a number of Korean films hit the box office. Actress Han So-hee captivates in an introspective independent film, while actor Lee Dong-hwi engages with a livelihood-driven comedy.
[REPORT]
"I only care about what others think about me, but I have no idea who I really am."
Su-an is an aspiring actress attending an arts high school in Gangneung.
One day she encounters teen star Seol-i, and the two grow close. But they soon become estranged because of a minor misunderstanding.
19, a tender age when friendship and love seem to matter the most.
The two actresses' subtle portrayal of their characters' emotions are the highlights of this movie.
Han Hae-in / Role of Su-an
This movie contains moments that will remind viewers of their past romantic relationships in their own way.
===============
"You lied when you said you had 50 million, didn't you? How much do you need?"
Seon-woo, who is soon to tie the knot, has a hard time paying for his father's treatment for sudden cerebral hemorrhage.
His relationship with his fiance, Woo-jung, who always supports him unconditionally, also gets shaky.
He finds himself in a difficult situation, where he can't turn away from his father, nor can he give up on his dream of starting a family.
This true-to-life comedy portrays loopholes in Korea's welfare system with a pinch of humor.
Lee Dong-hwi / Role of Seon-woo
It's a story of an ordinary person's life. It gives people a few laughs as they struggle to go on with their lives.
===============
A couple moves to the countryside to enjoy bucolic life. Every day at 4 p.m. their neighbor shows up.
The cast of this original mystery drama includes big names like Oh Dal-su, Jang Young-nam and Kim Hong-pa.
Jang Young-nam / Role of Hyun-sook
I mulled a lot about how to portray the stifling feeling my character experiences each time he shows up.
Oh Dal-su / Role of Jung-in
It is a black comedy. It is very serious yet funny.
===============
Ernest Hemingway’s short story 'The Killers'.
Four renowned Korean filmmakers Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun and Lee Myung-se interpreted it each in their own way.
Actress Shim Eun-kyung, who is active in Korea and Japan, shows off her impressive acting skills in all segments of the movie.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FALL SEASON BOX-OFFICE RELEASES
-
- 입력 2024-10-25 16:36:02
- 수정2024-10-25 16:38:04
[LEAD]
This week, a number of Korean films hit the box office. Actress Han So-hee captivates in an introspective independent film, while actor Lee Dong-hwi engages with a livelihood-driven comedy.
[REPORT]
"I only care about what others think about me, but I have no idea who I really am."
Su-an is an aspiring actress attending an arts high school in Gangneung.
One day she encounters teen star Seol-i, and the two grow close. But they soon become estranged because of a minor misunderstanding.
19, a tender age when friendship and love seem to matter the most.
The two actresses' subtle portrayal of their characters' emotions are the highlights of this movie.
Han Hae-in / Role of Su-an
This movie contains moments that will remind viewers of their past romantic relationships in their own way.
===============
"You lied when you said you had 50 million, didn't you? How much do you need?"
Seon-woo, who is soon to tie the knot, has a hard time paying for his father's treatment for sudden cerebral hemorrhage.
His relationship with his fiance, Woo-jung, who always supports him unconditionally, also gets shaky.
He finds himself in a difficult situation, where he can't turn away from his father, nor can he give up on his dream of starting a family.
This true-to-life comedy portrays loopholes in Korea's welfare system with a pinch of humor.
Lee Dong-hwi / Role of Seon-woo
It's a story of an ordinary person's life. It gives people a few laughs as they struggle to go on with their lives.
===============
A couple moves to the countryside to enjoy bucolic life. Every day at 4 p.m. their neighbor shows up.
The cast of this original mystery drama includes big names like Oh Dal-su, Jang Young-nam and Kim Hong-pa.
Jang Young-nam / Role of Hyun-sook
I mulled a lot about how to portray the stifling feeling my character experiences each time he shows up.
Oh Dal-su / Role of Jung-in
It is a black comedy. It is very serious yet funny.
===============
Ernest Hemingway’s short story 'The Killers'.
Four renowned Korean filmmakers Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun and Lee Myung-se interpreted it each in their own way.
Actress Shim Eun-kyung, who is active in Korea and Japan, shows off her impressive acting skills in all segments of the movie.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.