Large fire breaks out at US military supply depot in Busan

[Anchor]



Last night (10.24), a large fire broke out at a U.S. military supply depot in Busan.



Flames shot up, and explosions could be heard.



The fire was finally extinguished this afternoon (10.25).



The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.



The investigation results may not be disclosed.



This is reporter Lee Jun-seok.



[Report]



Flames rise terrifyingly, and explosions can be heard.



Sparks pour out from the thick black smoke covering the fire scene.



The smoke drifted towards the seaside with the wind, but the burning smell spread around, causing residents to complain of discomfort.



[Jeong Nam-jin/Busan Dong-gu: "Even with the (car) windows completely closed, a very acrid smell came up."]



The fire started at the U.S. military's 55th Supply Depot, in a refrigerated warehouse that was under construction.



Due to the presence of flammable materials and the use of sandwich panels, the fire was not completely extinguished until this afternoon, after 19 hours.



The warehouse that caught fire was left with only its frame, and the materials stored inside were unrecognizable.



After the fire, the Busan Coast Guard installed a containment boom in the nearby waters, fearing that pollutants might leak from the military base.



The exact cause of the fire and what items were stored in the warehouse have not yet been confirmed.



No unusual findings were detected during air quality measurements at the time of the fire.



[Noh Sang-jin/Busan Environmental Policy Director: "Substances such as formaldehyde and sulfur dioxide, which are typically produced in fires involving general construction materials like polyurethane rubber, were measured."]



The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters has decided to investigate the cause of the fire in cooperation with the U.S. military.



However, they stated that it is difficult to share the investigation results due to the Status of Forces Agreement with the U.S. military.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.



