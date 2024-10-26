N. Korea erects 200-meter barrier on blown-up Donghae Line

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea, which blew up the Donghae Line connecting the North and South, has erected a barrier measuring 200 meters in length here.



This was captured in satellite images.



It appears to be an intention to solidify the so-called hostile relationship between the two countries.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



This is the Donghae Line road right above the military demarcation line.



Our military detected the installation of structures in this area using surveillance equipment after the North blew up the road on Oct. 15, and recently satellite images have also revealed a barrier measuring 200 meters in length.



Similar situations have been confirmed on the western Gyeongui Line as well.



Until Oct. 12, before the road was blown up, there was nothing in this area, but construction activities have been observed since Oct. 17, and the area is gradually expanding.



The shape of the structure presumed to be a barrier has also become more distinct.



[Jeong Seong-hak/Director of Video Analysis Center, Korea Institute for Security Strategy: "The DPRK is currently extending tactical roads as close as possible to the military demarcation line, and in the same context, it seems they are conducting construction near the military demarcation line to advance the placement of barriers as much as possible."]



The government has also stated that it is monitoring the military's activities in installing barriers near the military demarcation line.



[Kim In-ae/Deputy Spokesperson, Ministry of Unification: "We understand that after the blowing up of the Donghae Line railway and road, they have installed barriers along with additional construction activities at the explosion site. Similar signs of excavation have also been observed on the Gyeongui Line until recently."]



A few days before the blowing up of the Donghae Line and Gyeongui Line roads, the North's military general staff announced that they would "completely sever the roads and railways connected to the Republic of Korea and fortify them as solid defensive structures," indicating that they are accelerating follow-up measures.



Previously, the North, which amended its constitution to designate South Korea as a "hostile state," has begun a mental separation from the South and is expected to further strengthen physical separation measures in the future.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!