[Exclusive] Cambodian police raid scam compound following Prime Minister's directive

[Anchor]



Good evening, everyone.



This is KBS News at nine on Friday.



We open with breaking news regarding the Cambodian crime syndicate.



Yesterday (10.24), we reported that Cambodian police raided a crime syndicate.



Local reports indicate that this operation was directly commanded by the police chief under the instruction of the Cambodian Prime Minister.



Our police have also recognized the seriousness of the situation and decided to send the head of the National Office of Investigation to Cambodia.



The first report is by Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



This is the scene of the Cambodian police raiding the crime organization known as 'Mango Compound' just two days after the KBS report.



Local media reported that the police chief directly commanded the operation on-site under the instruction of the Cambodian Prime Minister.



During the operation, it was confirmed that about a thousand members were present inside the Mango Compound.



Cambodian police are reportedly investigating not only their fraud crimes but also identifying those responsible for kidnapping and torture.



The investigation is also looking into whether there are any Korean victims.



Our embassy stated that it is closely cooperating with local police investigations to ascertain the status of Korean victims.



Cambodian police are also planning to expand their investigation into other crime compounds suspected of detaining Koreans.



Along with the Mango Compound, it has been confirmed that members, including Koreans, have been released from the Prince Compound and the Won-gu Compound, which KBS reported on.



Late at night, vehicles were seen lined up moving from a building in the Won-gu Compound on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, with people standing in various places.



Our police are also planning to take proactive measures.



To strengthen cooperation with the Cambodian police, the head of the National Office of Investigation is scheduled to visit Cambodia next month.



[Bae June-young/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/People Power Party: "There are complaints that investigations into related victims have been delayed domestically. Does the police have any measures regarding this?"]



[Cho Ji-ho/Commissioner General of Korean National Police Agency: "This is an issue that the the Cambodian authorities need to address. Therefore, the head of the National Office of Investigation is scheduled to visit Cambodia in early November to discuss with local authorities."]



The police also stated that they are cooperating with our financial authorities regarding the investigation into the opening of illegal bank accounts and are organizing matters to cooperate with the Cambodian authorities.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



