News 9

Lax certification by Interior Ministry for battery-specific fire extinguishers

입력 2024.10.26 (08:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As electric vehicle fires continue to occur, awareness of battery fires has increased.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has certified equipment for extinguishing these battery fires, naming it a battery-specific fire extinguisher.

However, there were contradictions in this certification.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim will explain.

[Report]

Flames are fiercely rising from the battery.

As a special extinguishing device sprays the agent, the flames are quickly subdued along with white smoke.

This is the 'battery-specific fire extinguisher' that received disaster safety certification from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety last year.

Disaster safety certification is a system in which the Interior Ministry assesses products used in disaster situations to determine their suitability.

This is a fire extinguishing product installed at the electric vehicle charging station in the National Assembly.

Having received disaster safety certification, it has been deployed in various government agencies under the name of a fire extinguisher.

However, this product is not classified as a fire extinguisher under the law.

According to current law, fire extinguishers must receive formal certification from an agency under the National Fire Agency.

The battery-specific fire extinguisher has not yet received formal certification due to the lack of standards, but the Ministry has labeled it as a fire extinguisher.

There were no fire safety experts among the evaluators who participated in the certification.

[Kim Sung-hoi/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/Democratic Party: "While the Ministry of the Interior and Safety is a disaster safety certification agency, it is essential to consult fire safety experts when it comes to matters related to firefighting."]

As this issue became controversial, the Ministry changed the name of the product from fire extinguisher to fire extinguishing product after a re-evaluation.

The Ministry stated, "There were contradictions in the certification at that time," and announced that it would add consultations with relevant agencies, including the National Fire Agency, to the certification process.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lax certification by Interior Ministry for battery-specific fire extinguishers
    • 입력 2024-10-26 08:32:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

As electric vehicle fires continue to occur, awareness of battery fires has increased.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has certified equipment for extinguishing these battery fires, naming it a battery-specific fire extinguisher.

However, there were contradictions in this certification.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim will explain.

[Report]

Flames are fiercely rising from the battery.

As a special extinguishing device sprays the agent, the flames are quickly subdued along with white smoke.

This is the 'battery-specific fire extinguisher' that received disaster safety certification from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety last year.

Disaster safety certification is a system in which the Interior Ministry assesses products used in disaster situations to determine their suitability.

This is a fire extinguishing product installed at the electric vehicle charging station in the National Assembly.

Having received disaster safety certification, it has been deployed in various government agencies under the name of a fire extinguisher.

However, this product is not classified as a fire extinguisher under the law.

According to current law, fire extinguishers must receive formal certification from an agency under the National Fire Agency.

The battery-specific fire extinguisher has not yet received formal certification due to the lack of standards, but the Ministry has labeled it as a fire extinguisher.

There were no fire safety experts among the evaluators who participated in the certification.

[Kim Sung-hoi/Member of the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee/Democratic Party: "While the Ministry of the Interior and Safety is a disaster safety certification agency, it is essential to consult fire safety experts when it comes to matters related to firefighting."]

As this issue became controversial, the Ministry changed the name of the product from fire extinguisher to fire extinguishing product after a re-evaluation.

The Ministry stated, "There were contradictions in the certification at that time," and announced that it would add consultations with relevant agencies, including the National Fire Agency, to the certification process.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한, 파병설 부인 안해…북한군 우크라 실전투입<br> 임박

북한, 파병설 부인 안해…북한군 우크라 실전투입 임박
이란 수도 테헤란서 폭발음… “이스라엘 보복 공습 단행”

이란 수도 테헤란서 폭발음… “이스라엘 보복 공습 단행”
뉴욕타임스 마지막 조사서 ‘동률’…이번엔 텍사스서 격돌

뉴욕타임스 마지막 조사서 ‘동률’…이번엔 텍사스서 격돌
[단독] “캄보디아 총리 지시로 경찰 진입”…“국수본부장 캄보디아 파견”

[단독] “캄보디아 총리 지시로 경찰 진입”…“국수본부장 캄보디아 파견”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.