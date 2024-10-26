Putin hints at N. Korean troop deployment amid escalating tensions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Putin has made his first statement regarding the rumors of North Korea's troop deployment.



His remarks were ambiguous, neither confirming nor denying the situation, but Ukrainian President Zelensky predicted that North Korean troops would be deployed to combat areas between Oct. 27 and 28.



This is a report by correspondent Ahn Da-young.



[Report]



At a press conference following the BRICS summit held yesterday in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, President Putin responded to questions about satellite images supporting the deployment of North Korean troops.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "Satellite images are serious. If such images exist, they must reflect something."]



He did not directly acknowledge the deployment but also did not deny it.



In this regard, Western media, including the Financial Times, reported that President Putin's remarks seemed to confirm the deployment.



President Putin also mentioned the treaty regarding mutual military assistance in case of emergencies, which was recently ratified by the Russian State Duma as part of the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea.



[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "There is Article 4 of the North Korea-Russia treaty (military assistance in emergencies). Russia has never doubted that the DPRK is serious about cooperation with Russia."]



This is interpreted as an intention to showcase a military alliance with the North and escalate the war into a new phase.



In Ukraine, claims have emerged of sightings of North Korean troops in southwestern Russia's Kursk, adding further context to the deployment of the forces.



President Zelensky of Ukraine has requested the Western world to exert substantial pressure, predicting that the North Korean troops will be deployed to combat areas between Oct. 27 and 28.



The Dutch intelligence agency has confirmed that Russia is deploying at least 1,500 North Korean troops, and the first special forces are expected to be stationed in western Russia's border areas.



Additionally, the Japanese government reported that, in cooperation with the United States and others, they have gathered and analyzed information indicating that North Korean troops have been dispatched to eastern Russia.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!