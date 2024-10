S. Korean delegation to brief NATO on N. Korean military deployment trends

동영상 고정 취소

The South Korean government delegation is scheduled to attend a meeting at the NATO headquarters on Oct. 28, where they will brief the 32 member countries on the North Korean military deployment trends, according to the National Intelligence Service.



Following this, the government delegation also plans to provide a related briefing at the EU Political and Security Committee.



