Chairperson suspends ruling party member during heated National Assembly audit

During the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communication Committee's audit, the chairperson prohibited a ruling party member from speaking.



This led to a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition parties.



The ruling party claimed that the chairperson abused their authority and stated they would file a complaint with the ethics committee, while the opposition party defended the chairperson, asserting there was no wrongdoing.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



Chairperson Choi Min-hee prohibited the speaking rights of People Power Party member Choi Soo-jin during yesterday's (10.24) National Assembly audit.



The issue arose when Chairperson Choi raised concerns that her speaking time accounted for 20% of the total questioning time, using the term 'abuse of power.'



[Choi Soo-jin/National Assembly Science, Technology, Information and Broadcasting Committee/People Power Party: "(Chairperson Choi Min-hee's speaking time) accounts for 20% of the total committee's audit time... Is it a passionate audit or excessive abuse of power?"]



[Choi Min-hee/National Assembly Science, Technology, Information and Broadcasting Committee Chairperson/Democratic Party: "That is using facts as a pretext to insult. I have stated that I will not tolerate this today. Since I understand you have refused to apologize, I will suspend your speaking rights."]



In response, ruling party members protested by placing a sign saying 'Guarantee speaking rights' in front of their laptops, and Chairperson Choi declared a recess as soon as the audit resumed, stating that the sign disrupted the order of the National Assembly.



[Choi Min-hee/National Assembly Science, Technology, Information and Broadcasting Committee Chairperson/Democratic Party: "According to the order maintenance clause, please remove that sign. Will you not remove it? No. I declare a recess."]



This tension continued until today (Oct. 25).



The Democratic Party supported this and said if there are errors in a member's statement, it is the chairperson's duty to check the facts.



[Noh Jong-myeon/National Assembly Science, Technology, Information and Broadcasting Committee/Democratic Party: "In terms of correcting factual inaccuracies, I urge you to continue and actively fulfill your role as chairperson."]



On the other hand, the People Power Party filed a complaint against Chairperson Choi with the National Assembly's ethics committee, citing abuse of power and improper conduct.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will certainly file a complaint with the ethics committee and believe this constitutes abuse of authority. We are currently reviewing the legal aspects, and once that is complete, we plan to take legal action."]



Amid intense confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communication Committee audit, marked by harsh words and raised voices between members, concluded today with a comprehensive audit of the Ministry of Science and ICT and others.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



