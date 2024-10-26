Man arrested after shattering National Assembly door with fire extinguisher

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Early this morning (10.25), a man in his 60s threw a fire extinguisher at the glass door of the National Assembly main building.



The glass door shattered into pieces.



The man fled but was caught at Hangang Park.



Kim Bo-dam reports.



[Report]



The glass door of the National Assembly main building is completely broken.



Shattered glass pieces are scattered on the floor.



[National Assembly Official/Voice Altered: "I found out when I came to work in the morning. That it was broken."]



Around 5:15 AM today.



A man in his 60s, referred to as A, threw a fire extinguisher at the glass door of the National Assembly main building.



A, who even broke the inner glass with a nearby guide sign, caused a commotion inside the main building.



[National Assembly Official/Voice Altered: "He started by breaking the window with the fire extinguisher, and a staff member inside the National Assembly discovered it and reported it...."]



He fled on a bicycle and was caught at Yeouido Hangang Park about an hour later.



The police urgently arrested A on charges of breaking and entering and special property damage.



At the time of the incident, A was not under the influence of alcohol and is reported to have had grievances against the National Assembly.



The police are investigating the specific motive behind A's actions.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



