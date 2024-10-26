Harris and Trump neck-and-neck as election day nears

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



However, the polling results for Harris and Trump are still showing a very close race.



There is also interest in how the record-high early voting rates will affect the results.



What are the last-minute variables that will determine the outcome? Washington correspondent Jo Hye-jin has analyzed this.



[Report]



As the presidential election approaches, the attacks between the two candidates are intensifying.



[Kamala Harris/Vice President of the United States: "Do you think Trump is a fascist? Yes, I do."]



[Donald Trump/Former President of the United States: "She is not a smart person; she is a low-IQ individual."]



Former President Trump is campaigning alongside the 'world's richest man' Elon Musk, and 'pop star' Beyoncé is expected to make an appearance at Vice President Harris's campaign event soon.



In this close race, both candidates are targeting last-minute voter sentiment.



Recently, former President Trump has shown an upward trend, leading by 2 percentage points within the margin of error in national polls.



Analysts suggest that the loss of support from traditional voter bases, including Black men and Latinos, along with two ongoing wars, is a disadvantage for Vice President Harris.



In the seven battleground states that will be crucial, the support gap between the two candidates is within 3 percentage points, making it extremely tight.



However, polling results have not always aligned with election outcomes.



In the 2016 presidential election, U.S. media reported that the probability of Democratic candidate Hillary winning was over 90% based on polls, but the result was the opposite.



In 2020, Trump supporters participated less in polls, leading to an underestimation of his support.



For this reason, U.S. media predict that the direction of undecided voters and the so-called 'shy Trump' voters, who have been confirmed in the last two elections, could be variables.



Additionally, there is interest in how the record-high early voting rates will impact the results.



This is KBS News Jo Hye-jin from Washington.



