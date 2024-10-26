News 9

North and South engage in a verbal battle at the UN over N. Korea's military deployment

[Anchor]

A heated debate occurred between the delegations from the South and North at the United Nations regarding military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

When South Korea pointed out that there is sufficient evidence of troop deployment, North Korea objected without proper explanation, insisting that the term 'North Korea' should not be used.

Lee Hwa-jin reports.

[Report]

At the UN General Assembly on disarmament and international security held at the UN headquarters in New York, the South Korean delegation raised their voices from the start, demanding an immediate halt to military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

[Kwon Seong-hyuk/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the UN: "All the illegal military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia must be unequivocally condemned. The DPRK and Russia must immediately stop violating international obligations."]

The north Korean delegation dismissed this as 'groundless rumors.'

They instead claimed that Ukraine is engaging in political propaganda to prolong the war crisis in order to receive more support from the West.

[Lim Mu-sung/Director at the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "(The claims of member states) are nothing more than groundless rumors aimed at tarnishing the image of the DPRK and undermining the legitimate, friendly, and cooperative relations between sovereign states in accordance with the UN Charter."]

The South Korean delegation pointed out again that there is clear and sufficient evidence of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, stating that it is inexcusable for North Korea to deny sending its soldiers to the battlefield.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the UN: "It is regrettable that their existence is disavowed by the government that sent them to the deaely battlefield."]

In response, the North Korean delegation suddenly raised an issue with the term 'North Korea.'

They questioned why the South Korean delegation does not use the official name 'the Democratic People's Republic of Korea'.

[Lim Mu-sung/Director at the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "It is a shame ROK diplomats does not know the name of the member states and are talking about the international peace and security."]

The North Korean delegation failed to provide proper counter-evidence to deny the deployment of their troops.

This is KBS News, Lee Hwa-jin reporting.

