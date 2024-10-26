News 9

Beloved national actress Kim Soo-mi passes away

[Anchor]

National actress Kim Soo-mi has passed away.

She was 75 years old.

She left us at such an early age.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun looks back on the passionate life of the late actress.

[Report]

The passionate energy she radiated on stage.

["What should I do? This is a big deal. I should have just sat quietly and said 'yes, yes.'"]

It was a passion that made her age of seventy-five seem insignificant.

[Kim Soo-mi/Actress/March: "There are many people who are tired and exhausted. I want to nourish their souls and hearts...."]

The news of actress Kim Soo-mi's passing at the age of 75 was therefore even more shocking.

The cause of death, as revealed by her family, was 'hyperglycemic shock,' just five months after she had to stop her activities due to accumulated fatigue.

[Park Eun-soo/Actor: "I think it will be hard to see such an actress in the future, and I can't express how unfortunate it is and how sad I feel."]

On stage, she was fearsome like a steel rod, but behind the scenes, she was a warm-hearted senior who took good care of her juniors.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Actor: "She treated me like a real mother, and I will think of her more in the future...."]

Kim Soo-mi debuted as an MBC public talent in 1971 and gained great love for her role as the 60-year-old 'Il-yong Eomni' in the drama 'Jeonwon Ilgi' at the age of 29.

[Kim Soo-mi/Actress/2005 KBS 'Hanguk Hangukin': "More than it being a full-time mother role, I feel great joy when I create a character and succeed."]

She did not stop challenging herself in dramas, movies, and variety shows, running tirelessly for over 50 years, laughing and crying with the public.

Actress Kim Soo-mi, her fiery passion has not yet extinguished.

[Kim Soo-mi/Actress/Last year/KBS 'Achim Madang': "I can see the sky, and if I'm lucky, I can get rained on, so I just have to be grateful...."

KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

