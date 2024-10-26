Bringing Dokdo to the world through Korean food and culture

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (10.25) is Dokdo Day.



There are those who are introducing our land, Dokdo, with K-food that is captivating the taste buds of people around the world.



Lee Soo-yeon reports.



[Report]



Distilled soju made with 100% Korean rice and Ulleungdo deep seawater, crafted in a traditional way.



The number 40240 attached to it is the postal code for Dokdo in South Korea.



It is also gaining good reviews at overseas liquor competitions, promoting our land, Dokdo.



Following the latitude of Dokdo at 37 degrees north, the alcohol content reaches up to 37 degrees.



It has also entered American supermarkets and upscale restaurants.



[Lim Jin-wook/CEO of KR Company: "I want to instill the perception that this is the island of Dokdo in Korea, and this is traditional Korean soju."]



This rice snack, which does not contain sugar so that children can eat it, has earned the nickname "Dokdo Snack."



The map of Dokdo is drawn on the packaging from the time the product was developed three years ago.



It gained fame after it became known that they refused a request to remove the map ahead of exports to Japan.



[Kim Jeong-gwang/CEO of Allbarm: "Our snacks can be eaten from six months old. It started with the hope that even very young children would naturally come into contact with and understand Dokdo."]



Although they gave up on exporting to Japan, they are experiencing significant growth in sales by exporting to countries like Vietnam and Australia.



This year, a convenience store is partnering with this company to continue promoting Dokdo.



[Han Dong-seok/Head of GS Retail Partnership Promotion Team: "If it can be exported overseas, that would certainly be important, but I hope that the spirit of refusing to erase (Dokdo) at the request to do so will be known to more people."]



Efforts to bring Dokdo into everyday life are making it shine even more.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



