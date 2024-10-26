News 9

Lawmaker's text message proposing to request Ukraine to strike N. Korean troops becomes controversial

[Anchor]

"How about requesting Ukraine to strike North Korean troops..."

A text message sent by a People Power Party lawmaker to the Director of National Security is causing a stir.

The Democratic Party condemned it as a 'new North Wind Drive' while the People Power Party countered it as security incitement.

Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

["We condemn, we condemn."]

The Democratic Party condemned the text conversation between People Power Party lawmaker Han Ki-ho and Director of National Security Shin Won-sik, which mentioned an attack on the North Korean troops deployed in Russia, as 'new North Wind Drive'.

They launched a fierce attack, even using terms like 'Hitler' and 'sociopathic'.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Can we forgive such a heinous idea that threatens the lives and safety of our people by bringing war to the Korean Peninsula?"]

They called for an official apology from the government and ruling party, along with strict measures against those involved.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I urge you to immediately discipline Shin Won-sik, the Director of National Security. And I ask the People Power Party to participate in taking strong measures such as expelling Han Ki-ho."]

The ruling party rebutted, stating that Han Ki-ho, being a former military general, should not be demonized for a private conversation regarding his 40 years of dedication to national defense, and urged not to distort it as an official government stance.

[Kwak Kyu-taek/People Power Party Spokesperson: "The Democratic Party should stop their foolish actions of using security issues as a means of political strife and reflect on who they should truly condemn."]

They also criticized the Democratic Party for remaining silent on North Korea, which is actually causing security crises.

[Kang Dae-sik/Member of the National Defense Committee/People Power Party: "While showing a submissive attitude that cannot even properly criticize the Kim Jong-un regime that sends its own soldiers as cannon fodder..."]

The presidential office also questioned, "Shouldn't the condemnation of North Korea's deployment come first?" and emphasized that the text message does not represent the government's official position.

KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

