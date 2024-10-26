News 9

National Assembly audit practically coming to an end amid flurry of insults and accusations

입력 2024.10.26 (08:35)

[Anchor]

The first National Assembly audit of the 22nd National Assembly effectively concluded today (10.25) with a comprehensive audit.

The results are close to failing.

It has been described as the worst audit in history, filled with shouting and insults.

There are comments that the watching public felt embarrassed.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon looks back on the past three weeks.

[Report]

The first National Assembly audit of the 22nd National Assembly began amid extreme confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties.

Instead of inquiries into livelihood issues, the session was filled with shouting and scolding.

[Yoon Jong-Kun/Democratic Party/Oct. 16/National Assembly House Steering Committee Audit: "Look at what you've done to the country!"]

[Kang Seung-kyoo/People Power Party/Oct. 16/National Assembly House Steering Committee Audit: "Who made the country like this? It was Lee Jae-myung!"]

Some members went too far with inappropriate remarks or insults.

[Yang Moon-seok/Democratic Party/Oct. 10/National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee Audit: "Are these people gisaengs? (That’s not what I meant earlier…) You’ve suddenly turned it into a gisaeng house."]

[Kim Woo-young/Democratic Party/Yesterday/National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee Audit: "You little brat! (Brat? What are you doing?) What the hell is this XX!"]

Witnesses attending the audit also made inappropriate comments.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Minister of National Defense/Oct. 8/National Assembly National Defense Committee Audit: "I think it's more XX to stay silent just because I'm in military uniform."]

[Park Sang-hak/Representative of the Fighters for a Free North Korea/Yesterday/National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Audit: "Is this the Supreme People's Assembly? Am I standing in court now? You are defining me as a criminal!"]

There were also instances where members conducted 'self-inquiries' regarding their own election law violations, neglecting the audit to focus on their constituencies.

[Kwak Kyu-taek/People Power Party/Oct. 7/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee Audit: "Minister of the National Court Administration, you are from Busan, right? Isn't it time for you to play a role in bringing the Maritime Court to your hometown of Busan?"]

When a girl group idol appeared at the audit, it sparked controversy over 'special meetings' with lawmakers, and a witness who attended due to a serious accident was caught smiling and taking photos with her, causing further outrage.

Throughout the session, there were ongoing disputes surrounding 'First Lady Kim Keon-hee' and 'DP Leader Lee Jae-myung', leading to the issuance of summons and accusations, as well as ethics committee complaints.

The National Assembly Audit NGO Monitoring Group harshly criticized this audit as a "political conflict audit," giving it a failing grade of 'D-'.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

