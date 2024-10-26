News 9

Teen star Yang Min-hyeok aims to secure victory for Gangwon before joining Tottenham

[Anchor]

In two months, K League super rookie Yang Min-hyeok, who will be playing alongside Son Heung-min, has expressed his determination to gift a victory to Gangwon and then head to Tottenham.

He also revealed his ambition to confidently compete with his senior, Son Heung-min.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

After breaking numerous records as the youngest player, Yang Min-hyeok's 2024 has been nothing short of fantastic, with his signing to Tottenham and selection for the national team.

Having achieved all personal accomplishments possible, Yang is now focused on dedicating the last four matches to securing a comeback championship for Gangwon.

Although they are 4 points behind leaders Ulsan, he is determined to gift Gangwon its first-ever championship before boarding a flight to England.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Gangwon: "I have a desire to win and leave, and since winning doesn't come easily, I want to seize this opportunity and challenge myself."]

After the season ends, he will have to join Tottenham immediately without a break.

Yang is also diligently studying English to integrate into the team as quickly as possible.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Gangwon: "In my spare time after training, I study English personally and also take private lessons. I can't say I've improved a lot, but I believe I've built a good foundation."]

Recently, Son Heung-min mentioned that he has no intention of easily giving up his position to Yang, who also stated that he would prove his worth through competition.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Gangwon: "No matter how close we are, there should naturally be competition between players, and I think that's the fate of a player."]

Yang is expected to depart for England as early as December, where he will join Tottenham's training and enter fierce competition for a spot on the first team.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

