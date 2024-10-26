News 9

Harris and Obama hold their first joint campaign rally; Trump says US is “like a garbage can for the world”

[Anchor]

With just over ten days until the presidential election, the final campaign battles in the United States are heating up.

Former President Obama made an appearance at a Harris campaign event in Georgia, the heart of the South, urging support, while Trump visited the US-Mexico border area to harshly criticize the current administration's immigration policies.

This is reporter Kim Kyung-soo from Georgia.

[Report]

As former President Obama took the stage, the football stadium in Georgia erupted with excitement.

Former President Obama criticized his successor, former President Trump, calling him a complaining old billionaire.

[Barack Obama/Former U.S. President: "When he is not complaining, when he is not sending out crazy tweets, he's trying to sell you stuff."]

Following Obama's introduction, Vice President Harris took the stage, and the crowd erupted as the first Black President and the first Black Vice President in the U.S. history embraced.

[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "I took on perpetrators of all kinds, and I won. Well, Georgia, in 12 days, it's Donald Trump's turn."]

Known as the heart of the South, Georgia saw over 20,000 supporters gather at Vice President Harris's campaign event.

This is the largest turnout for a Vice President Harris campaign event to date.

Former President Trump, visiting the US-Mexico border area in Arizona, raised his voice, claiming that Vice President Harris had eliminated the border, allowing immigrant gang armies to invade.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "We are a dumping ground. We are, We are like a garbage can for the world."]

He then crossed over to Las Vegas, where many workers are in tourism and service industries, promising to cut taxes on tips.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "No tax on tips. No tax on overtime."]

With just over ten days until the election, both candidates will continue their heated campaigns this weekend in another battleground state, Michigan.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from Clarksston, Georgia, for KBS News.

