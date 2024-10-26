Harris and Obama hold their first joint campaign rally; Trump says US is “like a garbage can for the world”
With just over ten days until the presidential election, the final campaign battles in the United States are heating up.
Former President Obama made an appearance at a Harris campaign event in Georgia, the heart of the South, urging support, while Trump visited the US-Mexico border area to harshly criticize the current administration's immigration policies.
This is reporter Kim Kyung-soo from Georgia.
[Report]
As former President Obama took the stage, the football stadium in Georgia erupted with excitement.
Former President Obama criticized his successor, former President Trump, calling him a complaining old billionaire.
[Barack Obama/Former U.S. President: "When he is not complaining, when he is not sending out crazy tweets, he's trying to sell you stuff."]
Following Obama's introduction, Vice President Harris took the stage, and the crowd erupted as the first Black President and the first Black Vice President in the U.S. history embraced.
[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic Presidential Candidate: "I took on perpetrators of all kinds, and I won. Well, Georgia, in 12 days, it's Donald Trump's turn."]
Known as the heart of the South, Georgia saw over 20,000 supporters gather at Vice President Harris's campaign event.
This is the largest turnout for a Vice President Harris campaign event to date.
Former President Trump, visiting the US-Mexico border area in Arizona, raised his voice, claiming that Vice President Harris had eliminated the border, allowing immigrant gang armies to invade.
[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "We are a dumping ground. We are, We are like a garbage can for the world."]
He then crossed over to Las Vegas, where many workers are in tourism and service industries, promising to cut taxes on tips.
[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President: "No tax on tips. No tax on overtime."]
With just over ten days until the election, both candidates will continue their heated campaigns this weekend in another battleground state, Michigan.
This is Kim Kyung-soo from Clarksston, Georgia, for KBS News.
