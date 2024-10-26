Seodaemun team's victory parade shines spotlight on corporate league basketball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It's not the Olympics, but the women's basketball team of the Seodaemun District Office in Seoul held a car parade to celebrate their victory as the champions of a national tournament.



Although it may seem like an unusual event, coach Park Chan-sook hopes it will lead to increased interest in corporate league basketball.



This report is by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



A vehicle carrying coach Park Chan-sook and the team departs from the Seodaemun District Office to start the car parade.



Citizens enjoyed this rare and unique event to the fullest.



While there were many indifferent people due to the lack of popularity of corporate league basketball events, for coach Park Chan-sook, it was a precious experience that reminded her of the car parade from the LA Olympics 40 years ago.



[Park Chan-sook/Seodaemun District Office Coach: "I wasn't embarrassed at all. On the contrary, I was reminded so much of the car parade from 40 years ago. It feels refreshing to go back to that time."]



Some may question what kind of car parade it is to celebrate a domestic tournament victory in 2024, but for coach Park Chan-sook, it is a great opportunity to promote corporate league basketball.



In a situation where the base of women's basketball is shrinking, she believes that this should become another option for players.



[Park Chan-sook/Seodaemun District Office Coach: "There are many players who want to play freely in the professional league but cannot. If they come to corporate league teams and showcase their skills, it might become more active..."]



For the first time in a while, attention is being drawn to corporate league basketball through this unique car parade of a district office team, which is neither a national team nor a professional team.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



