News 9

Myung Tae-kyun in First Lady allegations faces new suspicions over Changwon complex

입력 2024.10.26 (08:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, Myung Tae-kyun, is facing additional suspicions of intervening in the designation of the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex.

The prosecution, which has been criticized for its slow investigation into this case, has conducted additional searches of polling companies related to Myung.

Choi Jin-seok reports.

[Report]

This is a piece of land and a building on the outskirts of Changwon, Gyeongnam, near the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex.

It's what a friend of Myung, Kang, bought last March.

Claims that Myung advised acquaintances to buy land around the designated area for the national industrial complex were also raised during the National Assembly audit.

[Kang Hye-kyung/Former Assembly Member Kim Young-sun's Accounting Officer/Oct. 21: "There were rumors that he just encouraged people around him to buy land…."]

Additional suspicions have emerged that civilian Myung Tae-kyun intervened in the selection of the national industrial complex.

It is alleged that he inappropriately intervened by receiving confidential documents from a public official in Changwon.

Changwon Mayor Hong Nam-pyo stated that this is clearly false.

[Hong Nam-pyo/Mayor of Changwon: "After collecting opinions from local lawmakers, once the business plan is finalized and submitted, no one can intervene…."]

During the final stages of the National Assembly audit, there were criticisms of the prosecution's 'slow investigation.'

It was reported that after the prosecution received this case from the Election Commission in December last year, it assigned it to an investigation department without prosecutors, and only transferred it to the criminal department last month.

[Jang Kyung-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legal Affairs Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a case of lenient investigation. The Changwon District Prosecutor's Office essentially assigned the case to an investigation department that could not conduct a proper investigation."]

[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "(In the investigation department) capable investigators are assigned, and the investigation was conducted according to procedures."]

Meanwhile, the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office today (10.25) conducted a search of the home and office of the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, known for conducting 81 polls for presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last election.

KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myung Tae-kyun in First Lady allegations faces new suspicions over Changwon complex
    • 입력 2024-10-26 08:38:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, Myung Tae-kyun, is facing additional suspicions of intervening in the designation of the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex.

The prosecution, which has been criticized for its slow investigation into this case, has conducted additional searches of polling companies related to Myung.

Choi Jin-seok reports.

[Report]

This is a piece of land and a building on the outskirts of Changwon, Gyeongnam, near the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex.

It's what a friend of Myung, Kang, bought last March.

Claims that Myung advised acquaintances to buy land around the designated area for the national industrial complex were also raised during the National Assembly audit.

[Kang Hye-kyung/Former Assembly Member Kim Young-sun's Accounting Officer/Oct. 21: "There were rumors that he just encouraged people around him to buy land…."]

Additional suspicions have emerged that civilian Myung Tae-kyun intervened in the selection of the national industrial complex.

It is alleged that he inappropriately intervened by receiving confidential documents from a public official in Changwon.

Changwon Mayor Hong Nam-pyo stated that this is clearly false.

[Hong Nam-pyo/Mayor of Changwon: "After collecting opinions from local lawmakers, once the business plan is finalized and submitted, no one can intervene…."]

During the final stages of the National Assembly audit, there were criticisms of the prosecution's 'slow investigation.'

It was reported that after the prosecution received this case from the Election Commission in December last year, it assigned it to an investigation department without prosecutors, and only transferred it to the criminal department last month.

[Jang Kyung-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legal Affairs Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a case of lenient investigation. The Changwon District Prosecutor's Office essentially assigned the case to an investigation department that could not conduct a proper investigation."]

[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "(In the investigation department) capable investigators are assigned, and the investigation was conducted according to procedures."]

Meanwhile, the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office today (10.25) conducted a search of the home and office of the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, known for conducting 81 polls for presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last election.

KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.
최진석
최진석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북한, 파병설 부인 안해…북한군 우크라 실전투입<br> 임박

북한, 파병설 부인 안해…북한군 우크라 실전투입 임박
이란 수도 테헤란서 폭발음… “이스라엘 보복 공습 단행”

이란 수도 테헤란서 폭발음… “이스라엘 보복 공습 단행”
뉴욕타임스 마지막 조사서 ‘동률’…이번엔 텍사스서 격돌

뉴욕타임스 마지막 조사서 ‘동률’…이번엔 텍사스서 격돌
[단독] “캄보디아 총리 지시로 경찰 진입”…“국수본부장 캄보디아 파견”

[단독] “캄보디아 총리 지시로 경찰 진입”…“국수본부장 캄보디아 파견”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.