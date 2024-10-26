Myung Tae-kyun in First Lady allegations faces new suspicions over Changwon complex

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, Myung Tae-kyun, is facing additional suspicions of intervening in the designation of the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex.



The prosecution, which has been criticized for its slow investigation into this case, has conducted additional searches of polling companies related to Myung.



Choi Jin-seok reports.



[Report]



This is a piece of land and a building on the outskirts of Changwon, Gyeongnam, near the Changwon Second National Industrial Complex.



It's what a friend of Myung, Kang, bought last March.



Claims that Myung advised acquaintances to buy land around the designated area for the national industrial complex were also raised during the National Assembly audit.



[Kang Hye-kyung/Former Assembly Member Kim Young-sun's Accounting Officer/Oct. 21: "There were rumors that he just encouraged people around him to buy land…."]



Additional suspicions have emerged that civilian Myung Tae-kyun intervened in the selection of the national industrial complex.



It is alleged that he inappropriately intervened by receiving confidential documents from a public official in Changwon.



Changwon Mayor Hong Nam-pyo stated that this is clearly false.



[Hong Nam-pyo/Mayor of Changwon: "After collecting opinions from local lawmakers, once the business plan is finalized and submitted, no one can intervene…."]



During the final stages of the National Assembly audit, there were criticisms of the prosecution's 'slow investigation.'



It was reported that after the prosecution received this case from the Election Commission in December last year, it assigned it to an investigation department without prosecutors, and only transferred it to the criminal department last month.



[Jang Kyung-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Legal Affairs Committee/Democratic Party: "This is a case of lenient investigation. The Changwon District Prosecutor's Office essentially assigned the case to an investigation department that could not conduct a proper investigation."]



[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "(In the investigation department) capable investigators are assigned, and the investigation was conducted according to procedures."]



Meanwhile, the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office today (10.25) conducted a search of the home and office of the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, known for conducting 81 polls for presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol during the last election.



KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!