Electronic claims for real loss insurance launch today: hospital participation is key

[Anchor]



To receive actual loss insurance benefits, there were many inconveniences such as having to submit a separate medical certificate.



Starting today (10.25), a system has been launched where only a claim form needs to be filled out through a mobile app, and prescriptions and other documents are sent from the hospital to the insurance company, but the participation rate of hospitals is still low.



This is a report by Kim Hye-joo.



[Report]



A man who recently received treatment for inflammation and filed an insurance claim experienced inconvenience due to the complicated procedures.



[Real loss Insurance Claim Case/Voice Altered: "I have to fill out the application and send it by fax, so I have to do all these processes myself...."]



Because of this, some give up on small claims, which amounted to 321.1 billion won last year.



By using the newly launched Real Loss Insurance 24 app, subscribers only need to fill out the claim form and request information transmission.



Bills, receipts, detailed medical expense statements, and prescriptions will be electronically sent from the hospital to the insurance company.



The key is the participation of medical institutions.



According to the Insurance Business Act, there are over 7,700 institutions subject to the electronic claim implementation, but only 55% have confirmed their participation.



Excluding public health centers, the participation rate drops sharply to 17%.



As of today, only 2.7%, or 210 hospitals, are immediately implementing the system, while the rest plan to participate sequentially.



[Kim Byeong-hwan/Chairman of Financial Services Commission: "Although the number of participating hospitals is still disappointing for the public, we will strengthen our efforts to visit non-participating hospitals and EMR (Electronic Medical Record) companies together with the financial authorities and the insurance industry to alleviate the concerns of the medical community."]



Nevertheless, 45 out of 47 general hospitals, which account for 23% of total claims, can immediately implement electronic claims, and the remaining two will participate by the end of this year.



Approximately 70,000 clinics and over 25,000 pharmacies nationwide, which are closely related to the lives of the public, will be included in the program starting next October.



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



