Long-awaited autumn foliage: Where are the famous spots in Seoul?

[Anchor]

As the late summer heat lingers, the autumn foliage this year has just begun to fully change colors.

Citizens are flocking to the autumn foliage spots in the city to enjoy the season.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

Under the blue autumn sky, the city’s historic palace is becoming more picturesque.

The yellow and red leaves are slowly coloring the areas around Deoksugung Palace's Junghwajeon and Seokjojeon.

On the stone wall path right next to it, citizens are taking a stroll to enjoy the autumn atmosphere.

They are busy capturing precious autumn memories with their families and loved ones in photos.

[Shin Hye-jin/ Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province: "I graduated from the high school nearby, and it looks exactly the same as before. Nothing has changed. I’m so happy to enjoy the serene scenery."]

City parks are another autumn foliage spot.

A pond and ginkgo trees harmoniously blend over the green landscape.

Dogs out for a walk are rolling and playing on the grass.

[Gi Ho-yeon/ Jung-gu, Seoul: "Today, it is still pretty green, but I think it will be even warmer and prettier when the leaves change, so I want to come back to see that."]

The city of Seoul has selected a total of 103 urban autumn foliage spots, including Maeheon Citizen's Forest, Bongsan Cypress Forest, and Ohyeon-ro 20-gil in Gangbuk-gu.

These locations, spanning over 150 kilometers, can be checked on the Seoul Metropolitan Government website and the Smart Seoul Map.

[Yoo Hye-mi/ Director of Landscape Department, Seoul Metropolitan Government: "We selected beautiful paths where the tree shapes are lovely and the autumn leaves are stunning, allowing people to truly feel the essence of autumn."]

Due to the prolonged heat, Mt. Bukhansan area on the outskirts of Seoul is expected to reach peak foliage by Oct. 30, while the city center will peak in early next month.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

