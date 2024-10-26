News 9

Baseball fans gather in Daegu to cheer for Smasung Lions and KIA Tigers

[Anchor]

In Daegu, the Korean Series was held for the first time in nine years since Samsung's so-called 'dynasty era' in 2015.

The excitement and energy of fans overflowed not only at Lions Park, which celebrated its first festival since its opening, but also throughout the city.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

Three hours before the third game, fans in baseball uniforms were noticeable all around Dongdaegu Station.

[Shim Yu-ri/KIA Fan & Choi Dae-hyun/Samsung Fan: "(I'm a Samsung fan from Incheon. I came down to Daegu because I thought they would win if I came.) I only booked tickets from the first to the fourth game. I plan to finish it in the fourth game. Second place is good, too! Congratulations to the second place."]

The shuttle buses provided by the team were filled with fans who gathered from all over the country.

["Go, Samsung!"]

KIA Tigers away fans also arrived with excitement, driving along the Gwangju-Daegu Expressway that connects the two southern provinces.

[Park Min-kyu & Park Jin-wan/KIA Fans: "(It's my first time in three years to come ton Daegu. I'm really nervous since it's my first away game. Go, Kwak Do-gyu, Choi Won-jun. Go, KIA!"]

Getting tickets was as difficult as picking stars from the sky.

A post on a fan cafe offering tickets at face value received hundreds of comments in just 1-2 hours.

Fans who unfortunately couldn't get tickets gathered at restaurants and cafes to cheer together.

The atmosphere in the stadium intensified with the appearance of two legends, Kim Si-jin and Lee Man-soo.

Fans fully enjoyed the Korean Series, which is held in Daegu for the first time in nine years and the first since the opening of Lions Park since 2015.

The fierce competition among the representative teams of professional baseball dreaming of victory is making this autumn even hotter.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung

