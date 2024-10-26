Jose Mourinho sent off in the notorious ‘Mourinho Derby’
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In this match, Mourinho was sent off.
First, Manchester United took the lead with a goal from midfielder Eriksen, darkening the expression of Fenerbahçe's Manager Mourinho.
In the 49th minute of the second half, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the equalizer, and Mourinho joyfully embraced the ball boy.
But the joy was short-lived.
In the 56th minute, after the referee did not award a penalty kick, he protested vigorously and received a red card, resulting in his expulsion.
Mourinho, who was sent off from the bench, ultimately had to watch the match end in a 1-1 draw at home.
It was indeed a notorious Mourinho derby.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Jose Mourinho sent off in the notorious ‘Mourinho Derby’
-
- 입력 2024-10-26 08:39:58
- 수정2024-10-26 08:40:19
In this match, Mourinho was sent off.
First, Manchester United took the lead with a goal from midfielder Eriksen, darkening the expression of Fenerbahçe's Manager Mourinho.
In the 49th minute of the second half, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the equalizer, and Mourinho joyfully embraced the ball boy.
But the joy was short-lived.
In the 56th minute, after the referee did not award a penalty kick, he protested vigorously and received a red card, resulting in his expulsion.
Mourinho, who was sent off from the bench, ultimately had to watch the match end in a 1-1 draw at home.
It was indeed a notorious Mourinho derby.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.