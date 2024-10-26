Jose Mourinho sent off in the notorious ‘Mourinho Derby’

동영상 고정 취소

The Europa League match between Fenerbahçe and Manchester United drew attention thanks to former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.



In this match, Mourinho was sent off.



First, Manchester United took the lead with a goal from midfielder Eriksen, darkening the expression of Fenerbahçe's Manager Mourinho.



In the 49th minute of the second half, Youssef En-Nesyri scored the equalizer, and Mourinho joyfully embraced the ball boy.



But the joy was short-lived.



In the 56th minute, after the referee did not award a penalty kick, he protested vigorously and received a red card, resulting in his expulsion.



Mourinho, who was sent off from the bench, ultimately had to watch the match end in a 1-1 draw at home.



It was indeed a notorious Mourinho derby.



