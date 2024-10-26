News 9

Art college department head alleged to direct students to bring creation fees in cash

[Anchor]

Allegations have been raised at a university regarding the creation fees provided to art college students by a government agency.

It is claimed that the department head instructed students to bring the support funds in cash.

The professor explained that it was intended for use as joint expenses.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the details.

[Report]

A fourth-year student, A, is from the College of Arts at Sangmyung University’s Cheonan campus.

In June, A received a creation fee from the Arts Council Korea under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The department was selected as a recipient, and over 30 students preparing for an exhibition received cash support.

[A/Student at Sangmyung University Cheonan Campus/Voice Altered: "The creation fee was given to our personal accounts and it was supposed to be used freely for things like meals and snacks…."]

However, the following month, Professor B, the department head, demanded that the students bring the creation fees, claiming they should be used for joint expenses.

[A/Student at Sangmyung University/Voice Altered: "He said we had to pool the money and use it together, and after using the support funds, he would give us the leftover money…."]

Students were also asked not to transfer the money to he accounts but to withdraw it in cash.

[Call between Professor B & Student C: "(If you don't withdraw cash) and transfer it, I have no choice but to create a dummy account."]

The total amount of money given to Professor B by the 30 students was over 15 million won.

Eventually, a related report was submitted to the Arts Council Korea, and some students claim there were attempts to cover up the incident after the report was filed.

[Call between Professor B & Student D: "Just say that since the amount is large, you left it with the professor and settle the account later."]

This creation fee is meant for students to use personally as needed during their creative activities and cannot be used for public funds.

Professor B explained that it was difficult to operate the project without joint expenses, and he collected the money with the students' consent, stating he had no intention of embezzling the funds.

The Arts Council Korea is reviewing additional measures, including filing a complaint, as the investigation found that the support funds were not used in accordance with the project’s purpose.

The school has stated that it will conduct a transparent investigation according to procedures.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

