Triservice exercise conducted to prevent attacks from enemy drones and weapons of mass destruction

[Anchor]



A joint exercise of the Army, Navy, and Air Force simulating simultaneous enemy attacks, including drone infiltration and missile strikes, has been conducted.



Stealth fighters and surface-to-air guided weapons like Cheongung were heavily deployed, making the training reminiscent of real combat.



Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



The Air Force's fifth-generation stealth fighter F-35 takes off.



More than 70 air combat assets, including the multi-role fighter F-15K, were deployed for the joint exercise.



As over 800 enemy aircrafts, including unmanned aerial vehicles, moved southward, the Air Force Air Defense Control Command detected them, and operations commenced immediately.



The urgently dispatched fighter jets shot down enemy aircrafts and intercepted missiles using the surface-to-air guided weapon 'Cheongung'.



At the same time, the Army, tasked with surveillance and reconnaissance, infiltrated enemy territory in the dead of night.



[Colonel Jo Yong-hyun/Director of Operations Training at the Air Force Operations Command: "We planned the training considering all possible aerial infiltration scenarios that the enemy could carry out in the event of full-scale war."]



A maritime blockade exercise was also conducted to strengthen inspections of suspicious vessels.



Special mission unit members from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Special Forces conducted thorough searches to determine if biological or chemical weapons were onboard.



[Colonel Kim Gi-beom/Captain of the Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin: "Based on overwhelming combat readiness, if the enemy provokes, we will sink them without a moment's hesitation and ensure victory."]



As North Korea raises the level of provocation threats, this large-scale joint outdoor maneuver exercise, organized by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will continue until the 8th of next month.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.



