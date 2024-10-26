News 9

Israel carries out retaliatory airstrikes against 20 military facilities in Iran

입력 2024.10.26 (22:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the nine o'clock news on Saturday.

Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Iran.

It has conducted three precision strikes targeting twenty military facilities in the capital Tehran and surrounding areas.

Iran has indicated that it will retaliate with the same level of suffering.

The situation in the Middle East is at a critical juncture once again.

The first report is from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.

[Report]

There is a large explosion following a flash in the skies over Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Israeli fighter jets roar through the air, and Iran's air defense systems responded.

The Israeli military attacked Iran three times, precision targeting over twenty military facilities in Tehran and its surrounding area.

The focus was on missile and drone bases and production facilities within Iran.

It is reported that more than 100 drones and fighter jets were mobilized.

[Daniel Hagari/Israeli Military Spokesperson: "We carried out precise and targeted strikes on targets including missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attacks on the State of Israel over the past year."]

This attack is a retaliation for Iran's launch of about 200 ballistic missiles and other projectiles against Israel on October 1st.

Seeing as how they did not strike Iran's nuclear and oil facilities, it seems that the influence of the U.S. and the Western world, who do not want an escalation in the Middle East, played a role.

[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "We need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond."]

Iran announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and responded to the attacks, stating that "limited damage" occurred in three provinces, including Tehran, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.

Air traffic for civilian aircraft was temporarily halted in Iranian airspace before and after the airstrikes.

[Iranian State TV Anchor: "The air defense systems successfully tracked and countered the (Israeli) attack. Limited damage occurred."]

Iran has expressed its intention to retaliate at the same level of the attacks by Israel.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel carries out retaliatory airstrikes against 20 military facilities in Iran
    • 입력 2024-10-26 22:11:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the nine o'clock news on Saturday.

Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Iran.

It has conducted three precision strikes targeting twenty military facilities in the capital Tehran and surrounding areas.

Iran has indicated that it will retaliate with the same level of suffering.

The situation in the Middle East is at a critical juncture once again.

The first report is from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.

[Report]

There is a large explosion following a flash in the skies over Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Israeli fighter jets roar through the air, and Iran's air defense systems responded.

The Israeli military attacked Iran three times, precision targeting over twenty military facilities in Tehran and its surrounding area.

The focus was on missile and drone bases and production facilities within Iran.

It is reported that more than 100 drones and fighter jets were mobilized.

[Daniel Hagari/Israeli Military Spokesperson: "We carried out precise and targeted strikes on targets including missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attacks on the State of Israel over the past year."]

This attack is a retaliation for Iran's launch of about 200 ballistic missiles and other projectiles against Israel on October 1st.

Seeing as how they did not strike Iran's nuclear and oil facilities, it seems that the influence of the U.S. and the Western world, who do not want an escalation in the Middle East, played a role.

[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "We need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond."]

Iran announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and responded to the attacks, stating that "limited damage" occurred in three provinces, including Tehran, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.

Air traffic for civilian aircraft was temporarily halted in Iranian airspace before and after the airstrikes.

[Iranian State TV Anchor: "The air defense systems successfully tracked and countered the (Israeli) attack. Limited damage occurred."]

Iran has expressed its intention to retaliate at the same level of the attacks by Israel.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 보복 공습…군 시설 정밀 타격

이스라엘, 이란 보복 공습…군 시설 정밀 타격
한미일 “러북 군사적 밀착에 <br>단호히 대처…파병 중단 촉구”

한미일 “러북 군사적 밀착에 단호히 대처…파병 중단 촉구”
러시아 파병 사실상 시인 북한, 주민들에게는 침묵

러시아 파병 사실상 시인 북한, 주민들에게는 침묵
고척교서 차량 8대 ‘쾅’…<br>휴일 곳곳 교통사고

고척교서 차량 8대 ‘쾅’…휴일 곳곳 교통사고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.