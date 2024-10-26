Israel carries out retaliatory airstrikes against 20 military facilities in Iran

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone?



This is the nine o'clock news on Saturday.



Israel has launched retaliatory strikes against Iran.



It has conducted three precision strikes targeting twenty military facilities in the capital Tehran and surrounding areas.



Iran has indicated that it will retaliate with the same level of suffering.



The situation in the Middle East is at a critical juncture once again.



The first report is from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.



[Report]



There is a large explosion following a flash in the skies over Tehran, the capital of Iran.



Israeli fighter jets roar through the air, and Iran's air defense systems responded.



The Israeli military attacked Iran three times, precision targeting over twenty military facilities in Tehran and its surrounding area.



The focus was on missile and drone bases and production facilities within Iran.



It is reported that more than 100 drones and fighter jets were mobilized.



[Daniel Hagari/Israeli Military Spokesperson: " We carried out precise and targeted strikes on targets including missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attacks on the State of Israel over the past year. "]



This attack is a retaliation for Iran's launch of about 200 ballistic missiles and other projectiles against Israel on October 1st.



Seeing as how they did not strike Iran's nuclear and oil facilities, it seems that the influence of the U.S. and the Western world, who do not want an escalation in the Middle East, played a role.



[Keir Starmer/UK Prime Minister: "W e need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond. "]



Iran announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and responded to the attacks, stating that "limited damage" occurred in three provinces, including Tehran, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.



Air traffic for civilian aircraft was temporarily halted in Iranian airspace before and after the airstrikes.



[Iranian State TV Anchor: "The air defense systems successfully tracked and countered the (Israeli) attack. Limited damage occurred."]



Iran has expressed its intention to retaliate at the same level of the attacks by Israel.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.



