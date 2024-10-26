President Yoon calls for safety of Korean residents in Middle East as top priority

동영상 고정 취소

Regarding the attack on Iranian military facilities by Israel, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed relevant ministries that "the safety of Korean residents is the top priority, and to take all necessary measures in preparation for any worsening situation."



The National Security Office held a security situation assessment meeting today (Oct. 26th) to review the local situation and decided to implement a 24-hour response system at the government level while pursuing related measures.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!