U.S. affirms Israel’s full right to self-defense against Iran

[Anchor]



The United States is showing distance from this attack, stating that it was not involved.



However, it has warned that if Iran retaliates, there will be consequences.



This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



The U.S. government has drawn a line, stating that it was not involved in Israel's retaliatory attacks.



The White House National Security Council issued a statement saying, "Israel attacked military facilities in Iran as part of its right to self-defense," and advised "to contact the Israeli government for information related to the operation".



Prior to the airstrikes, the White House received relevant information but did not convene a separate security meeting.



A senior U.S. government official mentioned that they have been discussing a proportional and selective response to the recent missile attacks between Israel and Iran, and assessed that this attack was extensive but precise.



It was noted that only military facilities were targeted, not the nuclear or oil facilities that had been a concern.



The official also warned that if Iran takes further action, it will face consequences again.



Earlier, following the death of Hamas leader Sinwar, the U.S. Secretary of State embarked on a trip to the Middle East starting last Monday to revive the stalled ceasefire discussions.



[Antony Blinken/ U.S. Secretary of State: " There too, we have a sense of real urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution and the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701 ."]



Israel's attack coming directly after these discussions spark speculation that there may have been coordination in the timing of the attack.



As the Biden administration adds pressure for the resumption of ceasefire negotiations ahead of the upcoming election in just ten days, attention is focused on what impact this retaliatory attack will have.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting for KBS News from Washington.



