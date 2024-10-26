DPRK acknowledges troop deployment, calling it an “action in accordance with international legal norms.”

동영상 고정 취소

The DPRK, for the first time, has made a statement that seemingly acknowledges the deployment of troops to Russia.



It indirectly admitted that the deployment is an "action in accordance with international legal norms."



However, it has not informed its residents about this.



This is Song Geum-han reporting.



[Report]



The DPRK has issued a statement that effectively acknowledges their deployment of troops to Russia.



The Korean Central News Agency reported last night (Oct. 25th) that Kim Jong-gyu, the DPRK Foreign Ministry's Deputy Minister in charge of Russia, stated regarding reports of DPRK troops being deployed to Russia, "if such a thing were to happen, I think it would be an action in accordance with international legal norms."



While it did not explicitly confirm the deployment, by mentioning that it is a legitimate measure, it indirectly acknowledges the fact of the deployment.



This can be interpreted in the context of Russian President Putin's ambiguous stance the day before, where he did not deny the reports of troop deployment.



Although videos of DPRK troops going to Russia continue to be released, the DPRK has not informed its residents of this fact.



The National Intelligence Service has captured indications that the DPRK is managing the families of deployed soldiers by relocating them to a certain location for collective isolation, and domestic DPRK media such as the Rodong Sinmun and Korean Central TV have not reported on the Deputy Minister's statement so far.



[Jo Han-beom/Chair Researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification: "There will be a large number of casualties, but this is a deployment without justification. Although they call Russia a blood ally, the perception of the DPRK people towards Russia is not good."]



Some foreign media have reported that the deployed troops, known to include DPRK special forces, have been training with outdated combat equipment and are physically disadvantaged due to nutritional issues.



However, there are also concerns that highly trained DPRK special forces could carry out critical attacks on key infrastructure through submarine infiltration or infiltration from the rear.



A government delegation from our country being sent to NATO for information sharing related to the troop deployment, is expected to arrive soon at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.



This is KBS News, reporting from Song Geum-han.



