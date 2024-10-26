Ukraine exposes Russian military calling DPRK troops ‘K Battalion’

동영상 고정 취소

Ukrainian intelligence authorities have released intercepted communications from the Russian military.



"The Russian military refers to the DPRK forces as K Battalion."

"They assign one interpreter for every thirty DPRK soldiers."

Such detailed information is included.



For more details, we turn to our correspondent Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



On October 23rd, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine that previously sighted DPRK forces in the Russian conflict zone of Kursk, this time released intercepted materials from the Russian military stationed in Kursk.



[Russian military 18th Marine Brigade conversation: "(Ukrainian interception) He just talked about 'K Battalion.'"]



The intelligence agency said, according to the intercepted materials, the Russian military refers to the DPRK forces as 'K Battalion.'



They claimed that for every 30 DPRK soldiers, one interpreter and three Russian soldiers would be assigned, and they plan to provide weapons and ammunition, including armored vehicles.



[Russian military 18th Marine Brigade conversation/Ukrainian interception: "(Who receives the weapons and ammunition? We heard that we received food.) From what I heard, that battalion (K Battalion) will take it."]



Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky predicted that the deployment of DPRK forces to combat zones would occur on the 27th or 28th local time.



Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would complete all domestic ratification procedures for the 'North Korean-Russian Treaty' early next month and exchange ratification documents with the DPRK.



Russian President Putin, instead of direct mention of DPRK military deployment, emphasized Article 4 of the North Korean-Russian Treaty, which promises "mutual military assistance in case of invasion".



In response, Ukrainian media have analyzed this as an attempt to justify the deployment.



On the evening of October 25th local time, air raid alarms sounded in major cities, including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.



Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russian military conducted airstrikes using suicide drones and missiles, resulting in the deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, and damage to several buildings, including medical facilities and apartments.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



