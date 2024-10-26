Security chiefs of U.S., S. Korea, Japan strongly urge DPRK to halt military deployment to Russia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The security chiefs of South Korea, the United States, and Japan met in Washington, D.C.



They jointly urged the DPRK to halt its military deployment to Russia.



They emphasized a firm response to DPRK provocations, such as the launching of trash balloons and the destruction of inter-Korean roads.



Jang Deok-soo reports.



[Report]



The trilateral South Korea-U.S.-Japan security meeting was held for the first time in ten months, since December of last year.



The key agenda was the DPRK's military deployment to Russia.



The three countries' security chiefs expressed concern that the security risks of Russia's ongoing brutal and illegal war are extending to the Indo-Pacific region.



They called for both Russia and North Korea to halt the military deployment.



[Shin Won-sik/National Security Director: "The three countries will respond firmly to the military closeness between the DPRK and Russia in cooperation with the international community, and we have decided to implement necessary measures in close coordination, depending on future developments."]



The security chiefs also discussed DPRK's recent attempts to escalate tensions, including the release of trash balloons and the destruction of inter-Korean roads and railways.



They emphasized a firm response to any provocations or attempts to change the status quo by the DPRK.



They also agreed to continue joint efforts to prevent the DPRK's illegal arms exports, malicious cyber attacks, and the dispatch of overseas workers.



They also shared the stance to hold a South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit meeting at an early date.



Meanwhile, the South Korea-U.S. security chief held a separate bilateral meeting to reaffirm the solid U.S. defense commitment.



They also evaluated that the recently concluded defense cost-sharing agreement would contribute to ensuring stable conditions for the U.S. military's presence in South Korea and strengthening the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture.



This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!