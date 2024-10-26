News 9

Multiple vehicle accidents on weekend, some including buses; no deaths reported

입력 2024.10.26 (23:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Guro-gu, Seoul, eight vehicles, including a city bus, collided, injuring 11 people.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the first accident, a woman in her 70s, is reportedly claiming sudden acceleration.

This is the weekend incident report, by reporter Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

The front of the city bus is severely crumpled, and the front entrance glass is shattered.

Around noon today (Oct. 26th), eight vehicles, including one city bus, collided one after another on Gocheok Bridge in Guro-gu, Seoul.

Eleven people were injured, and some lanes were blocked, causing traffic congestion.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, on the basis of the report that a passenger car driven by a woman in her 70s suddenly accelerated and collided with a bus coming from the side, leading to subsequent accidents involving other vehicles.

The driver is said to be claiming sudden acceleration.

[“Oh, the bus hit the back.”]

Around 11:30 AM, two buses collided near the Anseong Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway heading towards Seoul, injuring three passengers.

About an hour later, near Cheongju Rest Area, seven vehicles, including two buses collided one after another.

A severely crumpled passenger car is being pulled out from the sidewalk.

Around 4:30 AM, a drunk driving vehicle crashed into a post office in Jeonju City, North Jeolla Province.

The driver's blood alcohol concentration is reported to have been at a level of license suspension.

Coast Guard personnel are continuously spraying water on a fishing boat engulfed in flames at sea.

Around 8 AM, a fire broke out on a fishing boat operating near Eulmi-do in Taean-gun, extinguished after about an hour.

Two people, including a 40-year-old captain on board, were safely rescued.

In Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, a man in his 30s of Egyptian nationality was arrested around 7 AM on suspicion of murdering his ex-wife with a weapon.

The police urgently arrested the man, who was hiding near the crime scene, and applied for an arrest warrant.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Multiple vehicle accidents on weekend, some including buses; no deaths reported
    • 입력 2024-10-26 23:34:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Guro-gu, Seoul, eight vehicles, including a city bus, collided, injuring 11 people.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the first accident, a woman in her 70s, is reportedly claiming sudden acceleration.

This is the weekend incident report, by reporter Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

The front of the city bus is severely crumpled, and the front entrance glass is shattered.

Around noon today (Oct. 26th), eight vehicles, including one city bus, collided one after another on Gocheok Bridge in Guro-gu, Seoul.

Eleven people were injured, and some lanes were blocked, causing traffic congestion.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, on the basis of the report that a passenger car driven by a woman in her 70s suddenly accelerated and collided with a bus coming from the side, leading to subsequent accidents involving other vehicles.

The driver is said to be claiming sudden acceleration.

[“Oh, the bus hit the back.”]

Around 11:30 AM, two buses collided near the Anseong Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway heading towards Seoul, injuring three passengers.

About an hour later, near Cheongju Rest Area, seven vehicles, including two buses collided one after another.

A severely crumpled passenger car is being pulled out from the sidewalk.

Around 4:30 AM, a drunk driving vehicle crashed into a post office in Jeonju City, North Jeolla Province.

The driver's blood alcohol concentration is reported to have been at a level of license suspension.

Coast Guard personnel are continuously spraying water on a fishing boat engulfed in flames at sea.

Around 8 AM, a fire broke out on a fishing boat operating near Eulmi-do in Taean-gun, extinguished after about an hour.

Two people, including a 40-year-old captain on board, were safely rescued.

In Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, a man in his 30s of Egyptian nationality was arrested around 7 AM on suspicion of murdering his ex-wife with a weapon.

The police urgently arrested the man, who was hiding near the crime scene, and applied for an arrest warrant.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.
이수민
이수민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이스라엘, 이란 보복 공습…군 시설 정밀 타격

이스라엘, 이란 보복 공습…군 시설 정밀 타격
한미일 “러북 군사적 밀착에 <br>단호히 대처…파병 중단 촉구”

한미일 “러북 군사적 밀착에 단호히 대처…파병 중단 촉구”
러시아 파병 사실상 시인 북한, 주민들에게는 침묵

러시아 파병 사실상 시인 북한, 주민들에게는 침묵
고척교서 차량 8대 ‘쾅’…<br>휴일 곳곳 교통사고

고척교서 차량 8대 ‘쾅’…휴일 곳곳 교통사고
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.