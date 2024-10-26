Multiple vehicle accidents on weekend, some including buses; no deaths reported

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Guro-gu, Seoul, eight vehicles, including a city bus, collided, injuring 11 people.



The driver of the vehicle that caused the first accident, a woman in her 70s, is reportedly claiming sudden acceleration.



This is the weekend incident report, by reporter Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



The front of the city bus is severely crumpled, and the front entrance glass is shattered.



Around noon today (Oct. 26th), eight vehicles, including one city bus, collided one after another on Gocheok Bridge in Guro-gu, Seoul.



Eleven people were injured, and some lanes were blocked, causing traffic congestion.



The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, on the basis of the report that a passenger car driven by a woman in her 70s suddenly accelerated and collided with a bus coming from the side, leading to subsequent accidents involving other vehicles.



The driver is said to be claiming sudden acceleration.



[“Oh, the bus hit the back.”]



Around 11:30 AM, two buses collided near the Anseong Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway heading towards Seoul, injuring three passengers.



About an hour later, near Cheongju Rest Area, seven vehicles, including two buses collided one after another.



A severely crumpled passenger car is being pulled out from the sidewalk.



Around 4:30 AM, a drunk driving vehicle crashed into a post office in Jeonju City, North Jeolla Province.



The driver's blood alcohol concentration is reported to have been at a level of license suspension.



Coast Guard personnel are continuously spraying water on a fishing boat engulfed in flames at sea.



Around 8 AM, a fire broke out on a fishing boat operating near Eulmi-do in Taean-gun, extinguished after about an hour.



Two people, including a 40-year-old captain on board, were safely rescued.



In Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, a man in his 30s of Egyptian nationality was arrested around 7 AM on suspicion of murdering his ex-wife with a weapon.



The police urgently arrested the man, who was hiding near the crime scene, and applied for an arrest warrant.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!