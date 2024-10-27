News 9

Jazz melodies flow along the Han River, autumn flowers in full bloom mark the season

입력 2024.10.27 (00:09)

[Anchor]

Clear and cool weather brought out flocks of visitors to various places across the country.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook captured scenes of people enjoying jazz by the riverside and soaking in the autumn atmosphere at a flower festival.

[Report]

A vast forest surrounded by a lake bluer than the sky is changing colors.

From up high, we look at the fast approaching autumn.

With yello and red flower paths in the background, we capture the essence of the season.

[Yoon Ok-soon, Lee Joo-hee, Kim Young-cheol, Kim Myung-sook / Cheongju City, Sajik-dong: "It's so nice. The weather is clear today. The sculptures here are pretty and beautiful. I think it will be even more wonderful when the chrysanthemums bloom soon."]

Cultural heritages of Korea made from colorful chrysanthemums.

The people and insects are intoxicated by the fragrance of flowers upon visiting the garden of ten million chrysanthemums.

[Cheon Kyung-hwa, Choi Gyu-cheol / Jeonju City, Jang-dong: "I love the fragrant scent of the chrysanthemums. It's been a while since I've been out, and it makes me happy to see the flowers in full bloom."]

Sweet melodies flow under the autumn sky.

Techniques of each musical instrument is showcased, until they naturally blend harmoniously.

Enjoying the breeze by the river, and listening to the music, we get lost in reading.

[Lee Yoo-joo, Lee Yoo-jin / Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Being outside and reading a book made me not think of anything else, and I could focus on the book better, which was nice."]

A pro at heart, but the child cannot keep up with his father's footwork.

Good weather and good company, there are endless things to enjoy.

[Kim Sae-mi, Lee Eun-mi, Park Hyun-jung, Lim In-sook: "This friend said she's never had ramen at the Han River. (Were you on your way home?) No, we need to spend more time together. We are planning to go to the department store."]

On the last weekend of October, the people each embraced their own autumn.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

