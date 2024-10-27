Jeju honors homecoming of Korean War hero horse “Reckless” after 70 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the season of high skies and abundant harvests, various festivals are taking place in Jeju, the land of horses.



An event was held, honoring the Jeju horses, known to be patriotic heroes for carrying ammunition and transporting wounded soldiers during the Korean War.



Reporter Moon Jun-young has the details.



[Report]



During the fierce battles of the Korean War, a racehorse native to the Jeju Island was assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps.



It carried heavy ammunition to mountainous heights and transported injured soldiers.



In the 1953 battle in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, it transported hundreds of shells to the front lines, earning the name "Reckless."



The name means recklessly brave.



After the war, Reckless moved to the United States, where it received various medals and was laid to rest in a cemetery.



A statue was erected in Jeju to honor the achievements of the patriotic hero Reckless.



70 years after moving to the United States in 1954, the patriotic hero Reckless has finally returned to its homeland.



[Yoon Seon-ah/Festival Visitor: "I had never heard the meaning behind the horse named Reckless. But it is more meaningful explaining it to my kid in elementary school."]



Looking at a photo of the horse through the mobile phone lens shows the horse moving as if it was alive.



["Oh, it ate it~"]



Children interact with the horse, feeding it and even riding it.



An international equestrian competition was also held, where athletes from over 20 Asian countries showcased their riding skills.



[Ellison/Hong Kong Equestrian: "(Jeju's) environment and everything is great. The hotels and food are also fine."]



Jeju continues to keep its top position in the national operation evaluation of the Horse Industry Special Zone.



In this season of high skies and abundant harvests, Jeju is widely promoting the excellence of its horses.



This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young.



