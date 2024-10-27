Passing of beloved actress Kim Soo-mi mourned for second day, funeral on Oct. 27

동영상 고정 취소

The news of the passing of beloved actress Kim Soo-mi has led to a wave of mourning for a second day.



Today (Oct. 26th), many colleagues from the entertainment industry, including singer Joo Hyun-mi and actor Im Hyun-sik, visited the funeral hall to pay their respects.



On social media, tributes from fellow entertainers and fans continue, expressing that it was "an unexpected tragic news."



The funeral for the deceased is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Oct. 27th) at 11 AM.



