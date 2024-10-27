News 9

“Reform” vs. “unity” at memorial service marking 45th anniversary of former President Park's death

[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 26th), a memorial service for the 45th anniversary of former President Park Chung-hee was held, during which the leadership of the People Power Party presented differing messages.

The Democratic Party is intensifying its attacks against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The memorial service marking the 45th anniversary of the death of former President Park Chung-hee.

Family members, including former chairman of the Yukyoung Foundation Park Geun-ryeong, and the leadership of the People Power Party, including Representative Han Dong-hoon, attended the event.

Representative Han emphasized 'renewal' once again at this event.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "He led change and renewal with a spirit of challenge and patriotism. I will also carry on that spirit, and our People Power Party will follow the path of change and renewal."]

On the other hand, Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho emphasized 'unity'.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "We need to do more for the people's livelihood, security, peaceful unification, and above all, the unity and integration of our people...."]

Amid ongoing internal conflicts surrounding the special counsel investigator, Representative Han, who visited Daegu yesterday, pointed out that "there are divisive forces that hinder the party's change and renewal," targeting the pro-Yoon faction.

Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho, who stated that the recommendation of the special counsel investigator is a matter for the National Assembly, plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers after the parlimanetary audit, with the possibility of a vote being discussed.

The Democratic Party is raising the intensity of its offensive against the special counsel investigation law on Mrs. Kim Keon-hee by the day.

Ahead of a rally condemning Mrs. Kim next weekend, the final stages of the parliamentary audit will focus on the allegations regarding construction of the presidential office and residence and stock price manipulation.

Meanwhile, Representative Lee Jae-myung met with Park Dan, the chairman of the emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association, today, to persuade them to participate in a consultative body, but there was no progress.

[Lee Jae-myung/Representative of the Democratic Party: "To resolve this issue, dialogue must somehow begin, and the position of the medical students seems very important."]

Also, three days before the second anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy, a civil memorial service was held, at which floor leaders of both ruling and opposition parties were in attendance to mourn the victims.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

